Privacy on TikTok: 6 Ways to Protect Your Data on the App | Social networks

TikTok, like most social networking apps, collects a lot of data as you use it. Recently, the app has been the subject of controversy in the United States, even running the risk of being banned from official stores for Android and iPhone (iOS), but the information requested by it is standard. However, taking a few precautions can be a valid measure if you want to minimize the amount of data shared with the application. Not creating an account with credentials from another platform and limiting personalized ads, for example, are some ways to increase protection.

It is worth mentioning that the concern of experts with TikTok is greater because the application is very popular among teenagers and children – which makes the data processing carried out by the platform more sensitive. To ensure more privacy, the TechTudo gathered six tips to keep your information safe in the app. See below.

How to keep personal data safe on TikTok?

1. Avoid creating an account with credentials from other networks (Google or Facebook)

Like other apps, TikTok also accepts registration through other accounts, such as Google or Facebook. Although easier, this way is not the safest. The registration made by other platforms authorizes the monitoring of activities between apps and also the sharing of data, in order to cross the available information between the apps.

Data such as photos and contact list are some examples of information that can be divided between one platform and another. It is worth mentioning that this sharing is not limited only to the date of registration, since access to shared data is continuous. To avoid this, the ideal is to register in the app using an email address.

2. Disable TikTok Sync with Calendar and Facebook Contacts

To increase the network of known people, TikTok can ask for permission to show friends added on Facebook who also have an account on the app. It is very common for this access to be authorized, but it can offer privacy breaches. For this reason, it is important to disable sync via settings.

To do this, head over to the “Profile” tab on TikTok. Press the three horizontal bars in the upper right corner and select “Settings & Privacy” > “Privacy” > “Sync Facebook Contacts and Friends”. Then, disable the “Sync Contacts” and “Sync Facebook Friends” options.

3. Do not allow TikTok to suggest your account to others

It is common for the application to make connections between friends from other social networks, contacts on the agenda and potential acquaintances. The feature seems to be useful, but it can also expose your profile and information to more people than you want.

To avoid this, go to your TikTok profile and tap on the three horizontal bars in the upper-right corner. Select “Settings & Privacy” > “Privacy” > “Suggest your account to others” and disable all options on the page.

4. Sign up for Tiktok with iPhone’s “Hide My E-mail” feature

To prevent unwanted data from being shared with the platform and increase privacy on TikTok, using “Hide My E-mail” is an option for those using iPhone (iOS). The tool provided by Apple adds an extra layer of data protection when registering for the first time on a website or application.

The feature is available to iCloud+ subscribers and allows you to generate anonymous email addresses for use in registrations. Even with camouflaged e-mail, you can continue to receive messages from the company registered in your inbox. Learn more about the feature here.

5. Don’t let TikTok access your location

TikTok may ask the user to grant access to the location. This feature allows you to enter where you are when posting a video, for example. Also, it gives the app the option to display popular videos in your region.

Although it sounds interesting, this constant location monitoring can open breaches of privacy and security, in addition to spending more battery on your cell phone. It is worth mentioning that, although it is possible to disable the service, TikTok can still “estimate” your location based on information stored in the system, such as network provider and IP address.

However, it is possible to reduce this exposure using a trick in the app itself. To do this, with TikTok open, tap on “Profile”. Open the three horizontal lines in the upper right corner and follow the path “Settings & Privacy” > “Privacy” > “Location Services” > “Permissions” > “Location” > “Disallow”. It is also worth mentioning that, for iPhone users, it is possible to give access only to the approximate location as well.

6. Limit personalized ads

Like other apps, TikTok also serves ads that may be relevant to you. One way to limit the use of your personal information to commercial use is to opt out of this targeting.

To do this, go to “Profile” > “Settings & Privacy” > “Ad customization”. Disable the “Use activities outside of Tik Tok for ad targeting” and “Ads from third-party ad networks” options.

