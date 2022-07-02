Putin says Western sanctions accelerated Belarus integration

Admin 10 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers an address to the participants of the Bolshaya Peremena All-Russian contest for school students via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, on June 1, 2022. (Photo by Mikhail Metzel / SPUTNIK / AFP)
Vladimir Putin – Mikhail Metzel/AFP