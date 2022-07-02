References you might not have noticed in Ms.Marvel

After releasing its third episode, the new Disney+ series, Ms Marvel, showed much more than just the accessories used by the protagonist. She showcased a lot of references, not just from the MCU, but the comics as well.

With that in mind, we have a short summary for you. Check out:

the ten rings

According to various speculations, it seems that Kamala’s bracelet and the Ten Rings of Shang-Chi are linked. During the opening of the third episode of the series, the story that the heroine’s great-grandmother managed to take possession of the artifact during the British occupation of India is told.

In addition, it is possible to see the marks of the rings on the floor of the temple. The speculations start to make even more sense when we remember the post-credits scene of the Kung Fu Master’s adventure, which shows him arguing about the objects next to Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

the clandestine

The next reference is about Najma (Nimra Bucha). She introduces herself to Kamala as Clandestine, a title in which in the comic book world, she links up with a group of Adam of Destine’s children, all of whom have special abilities.

the invisibles

In addition to the previous reference, Najma states that over the years they have been called Invisibles. Which mentions the Watchman, a character who is popularly known in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for telling the narratives of “What If…?”.

Also, in the world of comics, the Invisibles are figures who manage to go unnoticed.

Erik Selvig

As a last, but not least, reference, the third episode mentions an article developed by Erik Selvig, a character who bestows the air of his grace on Thor.

This link can be found when Kamala asks her best friend for help in finding a way to help the Underlanders return to the Noor dimension.