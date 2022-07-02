resisted? Amazfit T-Rex 2 sent into space 34.5 km from Earth and speed of 290 km/h

Recently launched in Brazil by Amazfit, the T-Rex 2 model comes to expand the offer of products from the brand’s ecosystem, delivering strength and robust construction for users who intend to purchase a smart watch, but are not attracted to options with minimalist design and modern. Boasting features that resemble Casio’s G-SHOCK line of watches, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 is made of polymer alloy withstanding temperatures down to -40 °C, high heat conditions of 70 °C and certification that ensures resistance. to water up to 100 meters deep and 10 ATM of pressure.

As the specifications reveal, the watch really brings advanced features that guarantee protection for different usage profiles, however, the company went further and sent the wearable to space to show consumers that the T-Rex 2 withstands extreme situations without suffering. damage to its internal components. According to information, the watch reached an altitude of 34.5 kilometers reaching the stratosphere at an average speed of 290 km/h and temperature below -64 °C, a value higher than the limit announced by the manufacturer. The clock soared into the sky aboard a weather balloon that departed Death Valley in the United States.

The smartwatch was launched with GPS sensor enabled allowing researchers to track its geolocation in real time to retrieve it after travelling. “There are many smartwatches on the market, but few that make us confident to make one of our launches in Death Valley, or on the glaciers in Iceland. […] this is a smartwatch that can go to space and come back working normally and without a scratch,” said one of the researchers.

