Reydson projects game between Botafogo and São Paulo for the Brazilian Under-20 and praises Raí: ‘You can decide’

With similar campaigns in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, Botafogo and Sao Paulo face each other this Saturday, at 4 pm, in the capital of São Paulo. For the Botafogo defender reydsonwill be a balanced game in São Paulo, with both teams looking for victory in the 90 minutes.

Reydson praised the quality of his teammates and believes that the focus and delivery on the field will be fundamental for the Rio team to be able to leave with the three points, and that it can also count on the quality of a teammate in particular: raí.

– Our strong point has to be the delivery, the concentration of the group and the genius of Raí, who at any moment can decide the game for us. They are two very qualified teams, with great players and that will certainly make a great game – he evaluates.

Even with the low number of goals conceded in the competition, the defender still projects that the opponent will try to keep possession of the ball to try to attract Botafogo to the defense field and seek spaces in the alvinegra defense. In three games, Fogão conceded just three goals, sharing the position of third best defense with Palmeiras.

– I’m sure it will be a great game, where both teams need to win. Even being in Cotia, this confrontation has no favorite. I don’t think they will change the way they play, they will try to keep possession and attract our team to seek the goal – he concludes.