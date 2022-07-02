Sainz sets a good lap at the end and takes the first pole of his career

Carlos Sainz overtook Max Verstappen to take his first pole position in Formula 1 during a wet qualifying for the British Grand Prix.

Rain started to fall 10 minutes before qualifying started, leaving the circuit wet, with a lot of water pouring down throughout the session.

All the usual favorites made it through Q1 and Q2 and it was Verstappen who set the pace in Q3.

But Sainz went ahead with a time of 1:40.983s to surpass Verstappen by just 0.072s and finally claim his first pole position.

Charles Leclerc finished third for Ferrari, ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth fastest and he will lead an all-British third row with Lando Norris in sixth place.

Fernando Alonso overtook George Russell in seventh place, with Zhou Guanyu in ninth, while Nicholas Latifi was the big surprise in Q3 after having Q1 and Q2 in tricky weather.

The early lap times were crucial in Q2 as conditions gradually worsened over the course of the session.

AlphaTauri had both riders eliminated during the session, with Pierre Gasly in 11th and Yuki Tsunoda in 13th, although it was a more competitive display in the wet compared to the poor dry weather pace.

They were split by Valtteri Bottas, who struggled to improve in the closing stages but escaped on Aintree, while Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon finished slower in Q2.

Alexander Albon was unable to replicate teammate Latifi’s good result and finished 16th.

It was a bad day for Haas and Aston Martin as they were unable to progress from Q1.

Kevin Magnussen was only 17th, while Sebastian Vettel, a two-time British GP winner, was 18th, ahead of fellow countryman Mick Schumacher.

Lance Stroll qualified at the back of the 20-man field, eight tenths off teammate Vettel.

Q3

All drivers took to the track when the green light was shown in Q3. All in an attempt to take advantage of the little respite given by the rain.

Verstappen came very fast, but spun in the middle of the track and had to abort his lap. Even so, the Red Bull driver managed the third time – behind only the Ferraris.

Zhou clocked 1:49.454 to be fastest in Q3, but it was short lived. Alonso was 3.227s faster than the Chinese, while the track got progressively better lap after lap.

Leclerc clocked 1:44.844 and surpassed his teammate in P1. Verstappen passed straight at Club and was behind Leclerc, just 0.043s separated the rivals to the title of the season.

Verstappen with 1:42.996 took P1 with five minutes to go in qualifying. Hamilton managed a good time and moved up to P2, just over two tenths behind the Red Bull driver. Russell was third. Hamilton even improved his time on the next lap and was 0.027s behind the championship leader.

With the track improving, the positions changed drastically and it was left for the last lap.

Sainz set a time of 1:40.983 on his final lap and took pole position. It was the first pole of the Spaniard’s career. Verstappen starts second and Leclerc starts third. Perez is fourth and Hamilton is fifth. Norris, Alonso, Russell, Zhou and Latifi complete the top 10.

Check out the starting grid for the British F1 GP:

1) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’40,983

2) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’41.055

3) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’41.298

4) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 1’41.616

5) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’41.995

6) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’42,084

7) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’42.116

8) George Russell (Mercedes) 1’42.161

9) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’42,719

10) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 2’03.095

11) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Red Bull) 1’43.702

12) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’44.232

13) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Red Bull) 1’44.311

14) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’44.355

15) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’45.190

16) Alexander Albon (Williams/Mercedes) 1’42.078

17) Kevin Magnussen (Haas/Ferrari) 1’42.159

18) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’42.666

19) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’42.708

20) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’43.430