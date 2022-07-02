Sainz’s surprise pole gives Ferrari a real chance for a rematch in England – Formula 1 News

Carlos Sainz celebrates the first pole of his career at the British GP (Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP)

It was in one of the toughest qualifying sessions of the year that Carlos Sainz shone. On the eve of disputing his 150th GP in Formula 1, the Spaniard from Ferrari dribbled the downpour that took over Silverstone and surpassed rivals Max Verstappen (2nd) and Charles Leclerc (3rd), to obtain the first pole position of his career in the biggest of the motor sport categories. It was also a show of strength and skill, given the unpredictability of the weather and conditions on the English circuit. More than that, it proves that the Madrid native is following the same good performance he had in Canada two weeks ago. It’s the chance for rematch, then.

The case is that Ferrari needs to beat Red Bull. And it’s imperative that you don’t make any more mistakes or suffer from reliability. Or the goal of playing for the championship will fall apart. Leclerc even summed up the mood inside the Ferrari garages for this busy July: “I think the next four races will be very important before the summer break. Going on vacation with four good races would be great. Now, we need to focus on us.”

That’s why Sainz’s position on the British GP grid is so important, although surprising given the favoritism imposed by Verstappen – not only in this Saturday’s qualifying (2), but because of his winning streak in 2022. “So it was very easy. whip and lose the turn, in addition to being difficult to find the right temperature point with these intermediaries”, said the Spaniard. “In the end, I got a lap that I didn’t think was special, but that’s the way it is. Pole position, it was a little surprising,” he pointed out.

“And if I’m based on my FP2 time, I think we’re in a good position to hold Max [Verstappen]. Charles [Leclerc] it will definitely put pressure, and I’ll do my best”, amended the ferrarista.

In this way, it is, indeed, a new opportunity that opens up to explore the updates of the F1-75 – the new elements are mainly based on increasing straight-line speed, while improving aerodynamic efficiency and tire behavior. Friday’s FP2 showed that the red car does very well in the slower corners, although it loses a few tenths in race pace. But the factor that should really clash is the best rubber management that Ferrari has, since the race will be held on a dry track. So yes, the Italians are very much in the fight for victory.

“They [Red Bull] won seven races, and we won two. There were races where we were leading and we had reliability issues, so I think the score could easily be 4-5,” said Mattia Binotto, Ferrari’s boss.

“There are still a lot of races ahead, and reliability is a concern for us, but it can also be a concern for them”, said Binotto, noting that the rival also had serious problems at the beginning of the year, with the right to breaks from Max and Perez. “And here is one of those tracks where you get really hungry in the high corners and you have to manage that. [o desgaste dos pneus]. It’s going to be a problem and a concern, so it’s something that needs care and management,” he added.

Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen will share the front row of the British GP grid (Photo: Justun Tallis/AFP)

Carlos’ performance also has an element of confidence – not just in himself, but also for Maranello. After all, Verstappen dominated the standings. The Dutchman had set the best times in Q1 and Q2, but ended up compromising his performance with spins and small mistakes. At the moment, Red Bull has a slightly better pace than Ferrari, however it still needs to work out some details of the set-up before the lights go out on Sunday.

“It was a complicated qualifying with the rain, then dry track, then rain again, anyway. I had to be on track at the right time, but I think overall the car worked well. Q3 is a lottery sometimes. I was a little hampered on my final lap, with the yellow flag, unfortunately. But still, being in the front row is very good for us – we have a good race car in the dry and in the wet.”

“It’s not about the first lap, it’s about the whole race. As I said, we have a good car and there is also the issue of tire wear. I’m looking forward to tomorrow,” added Verstappen.

Therefore, the British GP is once again a strategic test. With the two teams at a similar technical level and tire wear being an important part, the choice of compounds and timing of stops should also play a crucial role.

“The fastest strategy for the 52-lap race will be two pit stops, with a few different options on the table,” predicts Pirelli in its statement. “Medium compound should be preferred for the start of the race, then replaced by hard and then a new medium. Doing the race with a pit stop is possible, but managing the tires will not be easy.”

“As always, this all also depends on which tires the drivers have left in their allocations and what the conditions will be tomorrow. It is expected to be dry, but there is a risk of some rain showers, and the lower the temperatures, the better for those with soft tyres,” he concluded.

