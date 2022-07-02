Santos vs Flamengo: probable lineups, absences and where to watch the Brasileirão match

saints and Flamengo face each other in the 15th round of the Brasileirão Serie A, in Vila Belmiro. Both teams are at the top of the table and need to win to enter the Libertadores classification zone. The match, at 19:00 this Saturday, will be broadcast in LANCE!/Voice of Sport Real Time.

For Peixe to enter the G6 of the competition, it depends on a defeat by Fluminense. In addition, the São Paulo team wants to end a fast of five matches without winning at home.

This will be Rubro-Negro’s first match without Andreas Pereira. In addition, Dorival Júnior should promote changes, aiming at the decisive game on Wednesday, for Libertadores and due to recent trips.

To enter the Libertadores classification zone, the Gávea club needs a victory in Santos and hope for a setback for Tricolor das Laranjeiras. In the same way, São Paulo cannot win in the round.

DATASHEET

SANTOS X FLAMENGO

Place: Vila Belmiro, Santos (SP)

Date and Time: 07/02/2022, at 19:00

Referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA-RS)

Auxiliaries: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA-RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

Fourth referee: Thiago Luis Scarascati (SP)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Where to watch: Premiere and Real Time LANCE!/Voice of Sport

PROBABLE SANTOS (Coach Fabián Bustos)

John Paul; Auro, Maicon (Velázquez), Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo and Bruno Oliveira (Jhojan Julio); Léo Baptistão, Marcos Leonardo and Ângelo (Lucas Braga).

Embezzlement: Rodrigo Fernández (suspended), Sandry (Covid), Madson (injured)

hanging: Angelo, Ricardo Goulart, Bruno Oliveira, Jhojan Julio, Marcos Leonardo and Fabián Bustos (technician)

Suspended: Rodrigo Fernández (third yellow card).

PROBABLE FLAMENGO (Coach: Dorival Júnior)

Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz (Gustavo Henrique), Léo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Diego and Vitinho (Arrascaeta); Lázaro, Marinho and Gabi (Pedro).

Embezzlement: Bruno Henrique and Rodrigo Caio (DM), Diego Alves, Matheus Cunha and Willian Arão (Covid-19), Matheus França and Fabrício Bruno (doubts after Covid-19)

hanging: Matheuzinho and Lázaro

Suspended: João Gomes