Stranger Things actor made a gaffe when he saw Millie Bobby Brown for the first time

Robert Englund recalled a gaffe he made when meeting the star of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown. The actor who plays Victor Creel in the TV series Netflix gave an interview to the website Screen Rant, in which he talked about the time he met the actress for the first time, when she was still just 12 years old.

Robert had just seen Stranger Things, who had not yet reached the successful status of today, but was impressed by Millie’s talent. The two met shortly afterward at a convention:

“I had recently watched the series on Netflix and was immediately a fan of Millie Bobby Brown. I was at a big convention right after the series started. I was introduced to Millie and her mother, and I had no idea she was British. She opened her mouth, and it felt like I was talking to a young girl. Julie Andrews.”

The actor said he was full of praise for Millie, who he believed had a wonderful future in Hollywood. He said he took the moment to encourage her and say that she had a lot more to show for her talent in the future:

“I wanted her to know that I thought maturity, her silent work and her listening talent was something very strong in acting. I thought she had a bright future, she was so talented. I wanted her to know that the camera loved her.”

Actor indicated inappropriate scene for the girl

Robert also remembered a moment that nowadays he remembers with laughter, but that at the time he was very ashamed. During the chat with the actress, he said that he recommended a movie that the creators of the series had taken from one of the scenes of Eleven:

“That’s when I said something, I had just been to London and said the most inappropriate thing for her to see. I was treating her as an equal, and I thought she should see this movie with Scarlett Johansson. […] They use this scene with Scarlet walking on black glass with liquid in it, just like she does in season one, and I thought she would want to see the source of that.”

After the conversation, the actor realized the great gaffe he had committed… The scene he indicated for Millie, only twelve years old, to see, showed actress Scarlett Johansson completely naked:

“She wrote it down, said she would see it, under the skin. I walked away, we were signing autographs, and I realized, ‘Oh my God, Scarlett is naked in that scene.’ I thought, ‘I just told a twelve year old girl to see a scene with full nudity. Oh no!’.”

Volume one of the fourth season of Stranger Things, consisting of 7 episodes, is now available on Netflix. Volume two will be released this Friday, 1st of july.

