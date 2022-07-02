System uses acoustic levitation to assemble parts without physical contact

An increasingly present and useful technological reality, acoustic levitation has been gaining a variety of applicability as science understands and improves the resource.

In August, during the SIGGRAPH (Special Interest Group on Interactive Graphics and Techniques) conference in Vancouver, Canada, an international team of researchers will present LeviPrint, their innovative project that consists of a system that uses acoustic manipulation to assemble objects without physical contact.

publicity

Developed by scientists from the Public University of Navarra (NUP), in Spain, the company Ultraleap Ltd, in the United Kingdom, and the University of São Paulo, in Brazil, the system generates acoustic fields that trap small particles, glue droplets and elongated elements. similar to rods that can be manipulated and reoriented as they levitate. According to the website Techxplorethis is a fully functional system for fabrication of 3D structures using non-contact manipulation.

Unlike regular assembly and fabrication techniques, whereby parts are in direct contact with the machine, acoustic manipulation has been used to position and orient parts without touching them during the assembly process.

“We can handle small, brittle parts, as well as liquids or powders, making the processes more versatile,” said Iñigo Ezcurdia, a doctoral candidate at NUP and lead author of the research. “There is less cross-contamination as the handler does not touch the material. In addition, it allows for manufacturing techniques that cannot be achieved using traditional 3D printing, such as adding elements on top of existing parts or manufacturing inside closed containers from the outside.”

Cube being assembled by LeviPrint using acoustic levitation. Image: NUP-Public University of Navarra

According to Ezcurdia, levitation of small particles and droplets has been achieved before, but no existing work has managed to hold objects elongated in position and orientation. “This research allows for the use of segments, sticks or beams for the fast, non-contact fabrication of robust, lightweight and complex structures.”

Read more:

Some of the proposed techniques include the use of a glue that solidifies with ultraviolet light. The system uses the acoustic levitator to trap a drop of glue dispensed by a syringe, which is levitated into the position where the next part will be added. The system takes a segment or particle, places it next to the previous ones in contact with the glue and uses ultraviolet light to dry the glue so that the new part is attached to the structure.

According to the authors of the project, if Leviprint is adapted to operate in aqueous media, the system could assemble complex structures in cell culture and perhaps even within living beings.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!