The 10 best cities in the world to study, according to a British consultancy; see positions of SP and RJ







London leads the ranking made by British consultancy

London once again leads the list of the best cities for international students, according to the 2023 edition of the QS Best Student Cities ranking, prepared by the British consultancy QS.

São Paulo is in 83rd place on the list and Rio de Janeiro appeared for the first time in the publication, in 121st.

The most student-friendly city in Latin America is Buenos Aires (Argentina), which ranks 23rd.

To be considered, each city must have a population of over 250,000 and have at least two universities that are already included in the ranking of universities made by the same consultancy.

Other criteria taken into account are how many students there are in that city, how many of them are international and how inclusive the city is.

It also assesses whether the city is safe, whether the cost of living and housing is adequate for a student, as well as employment opportunities.

Despite the high cost of living and housing, the UK capital tops the list, says the consultancy, as a “diverse and culturally rich city that offers its students everything from world-renowned museums to delicious multicultural restaurants”.

The city is home to some of the most prestigious academic institutions in the world, such as King’s College London and UCL (University College London).

Second is Munich (Germany) and third is Seoul (South Korea). The three cities on the podium maintain the same position as in the last edition.

The 10 best cities for students, according to QS

– London, United Kingdom

– Munich, Germany

– Seoul, South Korea

– Zurich, Switzerland

– Melbourne, Australia

– Berlin, Germany

– Tokyo, Japan

– Paris, France

– Sydney, Australia

– Edinburgh, UK





A standout among Brazilian universities, USP contributes to the inclusion of São Paulo in the ranking

In Brazil

The two Brazilian cities that qualified occupy positions in the second half of the ranking, which has a total of 140 cities.

São Paulo, in 83rd place, has six universities in the QS best institutions ranking, with USP (University of São Paulo) being the best placed, in 115th place.

In addition to USP, Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo) and three other universities with campuses that are technically located in other cities, but with distances that are considered accessible by the publication: Unicamp (State University of Campinas), UFSCar (Federal University of São Carlos) and Unesp (São Paulo State University).

The consultancy points out that only 3% of university students in São Paulo are international, but that the metropolis is the “financial and cultural capital of Brazil” and has a “generous offer” of universities of international quality.

Among the other criteria that place São Paulo in the 83rd position are:

– the cost of living and studying in the capital of São Paulo, low compared to the other global cities mentioned;

– the cuisine in the city, rich both in street food and in restaurants from different parts of the world;

– the culture of São Paulo – the consultancy says that there is no lack of joie de vivre (joy of living, in French) in the metropolis – which includes the street Carnival, nightlife, more than 100 museums and 300 cinemas and the ethnoracial diversity of the population;

– employment opportunities, with emphasis on the number of vacancies for people with university degrees in areas such as IT, commerce, financial sector and automotive and pharmaceutical industries – the institution points out, however, that international students need at least a little knowledge of Portuguese for most vacancies.

Rio de Janeiro entered the list for the first time this year, in 121st position.

The consultancy points out that there are 4 universities in its ranking in the city, with emphasis on the UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), in 333rd position.

As positive points of studying in the metropolis, says the consultancy, are the "sunny beaches", the "friendliness of cariocas" and the hot weather.





Buenos Aires is the best-placed city in Latin America

In Latin America

The ranking includes 10 Latin American cities, albeit with uneven performance.

Buenos Aires leads the Latin America list for the fourth year in a row, although it has dropped one place from the previous edition to 23rd.

The publication claims that the Argentine capital is a “dynamic city, with opportunities for growth and the best city for Spanish-speaking students”.

Buenos Aires is home to 10 universities ranked in the ranking of the best universities in the world, according to the same consultancy. Another point is that graduates from these institutions have a good reputation among employers.

On the other hand, the ranking points out that the metropolis “still has very poor areas”, which makes its score lower in terms of quality of life – but the capital also ends up having a lower cost of living.

You have to go down to 60th to find the next Latin American city in the ranking, Santiago (Chile). This is because it has a relatively small international student community, but at the same time it has many graduate opportunities.

Next from Latin America on the list is Mexico City, in 68th place. The consultancy says that while the city is “known and loved” for its street food, historic sites and diverse nightlife, students who choose to study there should be aware of high levels of pollution and crime and prepare to deal with these issues.

Other Latin American cities that appear, in addition to the aforementioned São Paulo and Rio, are Monterrey (Mexico) in 96th position; Bogotá (Colombia), in the 99th; and Lima, at 112th.

Quito (Ecuador), in 130th place, and Montevideo (Uruguay), in 135th, also entered the ranking for the first time.

