The 10 best cities in the world to study, according to a British consultancy; see positions of SP and RJ

London once again leads the list of the best cities for international students, according to the 2023 edition of the QS Best Student Cities ranking, prepared by the British consultancy QS.

São Paulo is in 83rd place on the list and Rio de Janeiro appeared for the first time in the publication, in 121st.

The most student-friendly city in Latin America is Buenos Aires (Argentina), which ranks 23rd.

To be considered, each city must have a population of over 250,000 and have at least two universities that are already included in the ranking of universities made by the same consultancy.

