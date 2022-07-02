The 10 most watched movies of the week (25/06/2022)

The penultimate week of June arrived with great names for the list of the 10 most watched movies. They are excellent options for those who want to enjoy the chill under the covers and accompanied by a good long movie.

Among the titles are the drama shooting high which casts Adam Sandler as a basketball scout in search of a new sports star. Another movie that was not left out is Top Gun: Indomitable Aceswhich has been drawing the attention of many people for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at the movies. To close, the national Provisional Measurewritten and directed by Lázaro Ramos, is the only Brazilian on the list.

It is worth noting that there is still no official tool to measure the audience of movies on streaming and video on demand services. Therefore, the best way to know which movies are most watched is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and also in which streaming the content is available.

So, based on this data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which were the most watched movies of the week in Brazil.

10. Uncharted – Off the Map

With Tom Holland in the cast, Uncharted: Off the Map is an adaptation of one of the most famous video games of the PlayStation brand, and tells the story of a young man who leaves the orphanage in search of Magellan’s lost gold.

In addition to Holland, the film also features Antonio Banderas in the cast and Ruben Fleischer (zombieland and Venom) in the direction. The work that combines action and adventure premiered in Brazil in February this year.

Uncharted: Off the Map is available for rent on Apple TV and Amazon Prime. In addition, the film is expected to arrive on HBO Max in July.

9. Morbius

Another release this year is also on the most watched list. The film stars Jared Letto as the protagonist, Michael Morbius, a biomedical doctor who tries to find a cure for his rare health problem, but in an accident ends up mixing his DNA with that of a bat and turning into a pseudo-vampire.

morbius is one of the villains of the Spider-Man saga and is part of the MCU (Marvel Universe). The film hit the screens in Brazil in March 2022.

On streaming, morbius is available for purchase and rental on iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store and Amazon.

8. Provisional Measure

Starring as the only national production on our list, the film, which has a script and direction by Lázaro Ramos, tells about a dystopian future in Brazil in which the government decrees a provisional measure and forces blacks to migrate to Africa. This directly affects the lives of Capitú (Taís Araújo) and Antônio (Alfred Enoch) who, separated by circumstances, do not know if they will meet again.

The feature is adapted from the play Namibia, No!by Aldri Anunciação, which Lazáro had already directed for the theater in 2011. In addition to Taís and Alfred, the drama also features musician Seu Jorge.

Provisional Measure is available on Claro TV+

7. Sonic 2: The Movie

Again on our list of the 10 most watched movies of the week, sonic 2 is another feature film adapted from a video game that has had good ratings.

In this sequel, the hedgehog will enlist the help of his friend Tails, the fox, to face Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) who is trying to take over the world. And it won’t be an easy task, as the villain is allied with Knuckles to steal the Master Emerald.

Sonic 2: The Movie is available for purchase and rental on Amazon, iTunes and the Microsoft Store.

6. The Lost City

Starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, the feature tells the story of a successful author who writes adventure books, whose covers are starred by the model Alan.

While on tour to promote her new book, she is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who wants her to guide him to the treasure of the Lost City described in his recent book. Proving that he’s not just a good guy on paper, Alan will try to rescue the author.

The comedy lends a charm to this adventure that still has Brad Pitt at his best, playing, of course, a handsome man.

the lost city It is available on Claro tv+ and for rent or purchase at the Microsoft Store.

5. Ghostbusters: Beyond

Ghostbusters: Beyond is the third film in the saga, the first two being released in the 1980s. This, in turn, only premiered in 2021 and tells the story of a new generation of ghost hunters, while still making reference to the originals.

In this way, the work continues the story and shows children following the legacy of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson.

A curiosity that is worth saying is that this film is directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman who directed the first two feature films of the saga.

Ghostbusters: Beyond is available on HBO Max and for purchase and rental on iTunes, Google Play and the Microsoft Store.

4. Spider-Man: No Return Home

Another figure stamped on the list of most watched movies, the new superhero adventure was one of the most awaited in the MCU, as it would mess up the multiverse.

After having his identity revealed, Peter Parker uses magic to make other people come to his world, even the villains Doctor Octopus and the Green Goblin. The film premiered in Brazil in December 2021 and was a public success.

It’s worth remembering that almost all Marvel movies connect to each other in some way, but Spider-Man: No Return Home is the last (so far) of the saga Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), all starring Tom Holland.

in streaming, Spider-Man: No Return Home is available for purchase and rent on Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store and Amazon.

3. Shooting High

We reached the top 3 of our list and the drama shooting high it’s in it again. The film shows the story of a basketball scout who is doing poorly in his career and who, after many disappointments, finds a foreign athlete and decides to take him to play in the United States.

But not everything is flowers, and the film unfolds showing the difficulties that both player and athlete will have to face to make this partnership work.

The work has a special flavor because it brings Adlam Sandler in a more serious role. Famous for comedies, the actor shows the audience that he is capable of playing a character with a dramatic tone.

Throwing High is available on Netflix.

2. Spiderhead

Another Netflix original movie stars on our most watched list. It is the sci-fi drama that tells the story of condemned people who volunteer for a program of medical experiments with drugs that alter human reactions.

Dystopia stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder) and directed by Joseph Kosinski, the same as Top Gun: Maverick. The story is inspired by the tale Escape from Spiderhead by writer George Saunders.

spiderhead is available on Netflix.

1. Top Gun: Indomitable Aces

Once again at the top of the most watched movies, this action classic sees Tom Cruise playing the young and fearless pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who has to deal with old memories to get back to piloting and show that he is worthy of his position in the squadron of elite of the United States Air Force.

One of the reasons for the film to lead the list of most watched of the week is its continuation, Top Gun: Maverickwhich premiered in May in Brazil (more than 30 years later) and is still in theaters.

Top Gun: Indomitable Aces It is available on Star+ and Telecine and for purchase and rental on Microsoft Store, Claro Video, Google Play, Amazon and iTunes.