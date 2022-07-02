The best movies and series with actors from Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things (Photo: Disclosure/Netflix)

New to Netflix’s Brazilian catalogue, Part 2 of Stranger Things 4 ended with a bombastic and emotional ending. It is worth remembering that the series has already been renewed for a 5th – and final – season. However, fans will have to wait for the good weather to check out the conclusion. In the meantime, you can check out other movies and series with the stars of the plot.

‘Separate but always determined, our heroes have a frightening future ahead of them. But this is just what I eat. The beginning of the end’, states the official synopsis for Part 2 of Stranger Things 4 on Netflix.

Stranger Things 4 Part 2 consists of two episodes. One of them has 1 hour and 25 minutes, and the other, reaches the 2 and a half hour mark.

We list below the best movies and series from the Stranger Things cast; check out.

Millie Bobby Brown – Enola Holmes

If you enjoyed Millie Bobby Brown’s performance as Eleven in Stranger Things, you have everything to like the movie Enola Holmes. In the Netflix production, the actress plays the sister of Sherlock Holmes, an intrepid teenager who becomes involved in a great mystery. Additionally, Millie Bobby Brown is in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Finn Wolfhard – The orphans

Mike’s interpreter in Stranger Things gives an acting show in The Orphans. The horror film tells the story of a governess who is hired to take care of two brothers in an isolated mansion – where it doesn’t take long to witness terrible supernatural apparitions. The feature is on Netflix. Finn Wolfhard also stars in the It: The Thing franchise and the film Ghostbusters: Beyond.

Caleb McLaughlin – Soul of Cowboy

One of the best films of Caleb McLaughlin’s career is the Western Soul of Cowboy, available on Netflix. In the film, Lucas from Stranger Things plays a rebellious teenager who moves in with his father (played by Idris Elba) for the summer and finds a home in a black cowboy community in Philadelphia. Additionally, McLaughlin is in the sports drama High Flying Bird, also on Netflix.

Gaten Matarazzo – Shout, You’re Being Filmed

In addition to playing Dustin Henderson on Stranger Things, Gaten Matarazzo hosts the prank show Scream, You’re Being Filmed. In the Netflix series, participants experience terrifying scares and shocking moments in front of hidden cameras. The actor is also part of the voice cast of the movie Angry Birds 2.

Noah Schnapp – Bridge of Spies

One of the best performances of Noah Schnapp’s career, the interpreter of Will, took place before Stranger Things. In 2015, the actor starred opposite Tom Hanks and Mark Rylance in the historical drama Bridge of Spies, directed by Steven Spielberg. Other hits from the actor’s career include the films Waiting for Anya, Hubie’s Halloween and Abe.

Winona Ryder – Girl Interrupted

Before playing Joyce Byers, Winona Ryder had already been nominated for an Oscar for films like Little Women and The Age of Innocence. But for many fans, the best feature of her career is Girl Interrupted. In the film, Ryder plays a young woman who is sent to an asylum after suffering a psychotic break. Angelina Jolie and Clea Duvall are also in the film (which is available on Netflix).

David Harbor – Viva Negra

In addition to playing Sheriff Hopper in Stranger Things, David Harbor joins the cast of the MCU in the role of the Red Guard. The Soviet hero appears in the movie Viva Negra, starring Scarlett Johansson. In addition, Harbor performs in productions such as Brokeback Mountain, 007: Quantum of Solace and The Protector.

Natalia Dyer – Sin Camp

One of the best performances of Natalia Dyer’s career, definitely, takes place in the dramdy Acampamento do Pecado. In the film (available on Globoplay), Nancy from Stranger Things plays a Christian teenager who lives her sexual awakening in a religious camp. Dyer is also in the horror films Velvet Buzzsaw and Voices and Shapes on Netflix.

Charlie Heaton – Soulmates

Charlie Heaton is part of the impressive cast of the science fiction anthology Soulmates, available in the Brazilian Prime Video catalogue. Set 15 years in the future, Soulmates follows the story of a technology company that creates a test in which anyone can discover their ‘soul mate’. The production’s cast also includes Sarah Snook and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Joe Keery – Free Guy: Taking Control

In theaters, Joe Keery best known for the movie Free Guy: Taking Control. In the film, the actor plays Walter ‘Keys’ McKey, a fun game developer. Praised by the public and critics, the feature features Ryan Reynolds in the lead role. In Brazil, the film is available on the Star+ platform. Joe Keery is also in the films Spree and Slice.

The 4 seasons of Stranger Things are available on Netflix.

