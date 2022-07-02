the Origin of Gru’ has a soundtrack signed by a Grammy winner – Jornal do Oeste

Last Thursday, the 30th, Minions 2: The Origin of Gru hit theaters and with a special soundtrack. The film is set in the 1970s and tells the story of how Gru, the world’s greatest supervillain, first met the iconic Minions, forged the most despicable movie team and faced the most unbeatable criminal force ever assembled.

The songs are extremely important to accompany the story. That’s why the track is produced by Jack Antonoff, winner of the 2022 Grammy Award for Producer of the Year, and is funk-fueled.

The feature’s track list features a series of funk, disco and soul classics, with unreleased versions of some of the biggest hits of the 1970s, as well as some of the biggest and hottest talents of today.

The Minions album features recordings from St. Vincent from the 1979 hit by Lipps Inc. Funkytown to HER’s version of Sly and The Family Stone’s 1967 hit Dance to the Music. It also features versions of the Bleachers track Instant Karmal, Johnn Lennon’s 1970 songs and Phoebe Bridgers’ rendition of the song. from The Carpenters, Goodbye To Love.

Among so many international songs, the list also includes a composition by Tom Jobim and Newton Mendonça, Desafinado, which was immortalized by João Gilberto.

Illumitations’ own Minnions feature on the album, with their distinctive performance of Simon & Garfunkel’s ’70s classic Cecilia.

The soundtrack’s executive producer, Jack Antonoff, is a world-renowned singer, songwriter and record producer, as well as the lead singer of the rock band Bleachers. In early 2022, the group made their debut on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, marking the show’s first episode of the year.

As a songwriter and producer, Jack Antonoff, who in 2021 was recognized by the BBC for having “redefined pop music”, has collaborated with artists such as Diana Ross, Taylor Swift, Lorde, St. Vincent, Florence + The Machine, Lana Del Rey, Kevin Abstract and many more. This work has earned Antonoff numerous accolades, including six Grammy Awards, and most recently winning the 2022 Grammy Awards for Producer of the Year.

The album with all the songs from Minions 2: The Origin of Gru is available in digital and physical versions (still on pre-order).