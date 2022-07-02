The release date of Avengers 5, the next film from the Marvel team, leaks

Despite Avengers: Endgame have been sold as the end of infinity sagathis never meant that Marvel Studios would not produce new films from the team, something that in fact is happening.

Previously Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, confirmed that avengers 5 will actually happen, and you must adapt secret warsa saga that has already won two arcs in Marvel comics.

This theory gained more traction due to the fact that the series Loki introduced the same concept, but called “Multiversal Warfare”, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have addressed the concept of “Incursions”, both concepts linked to the comic book saga.

Previously, it was even leaked that the Russo Brothers directors are negotiating to return to Marvel, the duo that commanded Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgameimplying that the pair is negotiating to avengers 5.

And after some details about what we can expect from the next movie have been leaked (read), the insider greatphasewho has previously got it right, said, that the new Avengers movie should only debut in 2026.

The date makes sense, since the year 2023 is already complete and there are still many movies confirmed by Marvel that have not yet won a release date, such as thunderbolts, captain america 4, Fantastic Four, deadpool 3 and Shang-Chi 2.

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The last adventure of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was in Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing film in the history of cinema in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand became the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. In the midst of an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!

Read ALL ABOUT Avengers: Endgame!