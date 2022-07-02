This 21-year-old created a bikini fashion brand that won over celebrities like Kim Kardashian – Small Business Big Business

+



When Vanessa Sanchez launched its brand of fashion beach in high school, she did not imagine that the business would attract celebrities such as businesswoman Kim Kardashian, actress Vanessa Hudgens and digital influencer Addison Rae.

Vanessa Sanchez, the founder of Nessy Swimwear (Photo: Disclosure)

“Before, I sold bikinis for $20 and I didn’t care. I just wanted to sell them to my friends. Today, I want to create products with a purpose.”

the brand Nessy Swimwear was born as a childhood crush for Sanchez and catapulted her into the fashion industry. The entrepreneur learned to sew at the age of eight, watching YouTube videos and searching Google. As she couldn’t find bikinis in her size, she decided to sew them. At 14, she created the company and an Instagram profile to promote it. Today, the brand has more than 45,000 followers on the platform.

In 2018, businesswoman and digital influencer Kim Kardashian wore one of her pieces on a trip. The chosen one was a neon pink bikini, and the famous published a photo using the look on Instagram for her millions of followers. “I couldn’t believe it. Until the previous summer, I had sewed the bikinis by hand. I would cut, sew and take each order to the post office,” she recalls.

The image published by Kim Kardashian, wearing a bikini from Nessy Swimwear, during a trip (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

The young woman says that the biggest challenge as the company’s leader has been accepting help to run the business. She currently works with two outsourced agencies, but still assumes most of the responsibilities.

Creating opportunities and bringing representation are very important points at Nessy Swimwear. The entrepreneur works with seamstresses who are mostly Latinas like her. “If I give an interview or meet someone, I make a point of saying ‘yes, I’m Latina, I own a business operated and run by women’ because representation matters,” she points out.

know more

She recalls how the industry, until recently, did not bring diversity into its campaigns and how this impacted her as a teenager, when she compared herself to other women for not seeing herself in fashion. “I was on my phone all the time and I didn’t see diversity, whether it’s size, ethnicity or skin color. Now, we have more inclusion and models of different biotypes and ethnicities on magazine covers and advertising campaigns,” she declares.

One of the models from the current Nessy Swimwear collection (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Nessy Swimwear’s bikinis range from 38 to 54. “I want everyone to wear one piece and feel so good that they immediately want to take a wonderful selfie to post on Instagram. I don’t want anyone to feel the discomfort I felt as a teenager,” she concludes.

Want access to exclusive PEGN content? Just click here and sign!