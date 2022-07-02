Tom Hiddleston, Loki from “Avengers”, is going to be a father

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton on the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in March 2022 in London, England. (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

At 41, the actor Tom Hiddleston, best known for playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is going to be a father for the first time. Actress Zawe Ashton, engaged to the artist’s interpreter, revealed her pregnancy to the world last Wednesday night (29).

The English artist appeared on the red carpet of “Mr. Malcolm’s List”, a period film that stars alongside Freida Pinto (“Slumdog Millionaire”), Theo James (“Divergent”), Gemma Chan (“Eternals”) and Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris”).

Wearing a long beige dress with gemstones by Sabina Bilenko Couture, the actress showed all the details of her production for the event in an exclusive shoot for Vogue, without giving details about the pregnancy.

Zawe Ashton on the red carpet of “Mr. Malcolm’s List” at the DGA Theater in June 2022 in New York City, United States. (Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Discreet about personal life, the couple did not make a big announcement about the pregnancy. Together since 2019, the actors only confirmed that they are engaged this month during an interview with the “Los Angeles Times”: “I am very happy”, said Hiddleston.

Marvel Studios Stars

Tom Hiddleston made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2011 when he took on the role of Loki, the god of mischief, in “Thor.” He reprized the role in “The Avengers” (2012), “Thor: The Dark World” (2013), “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) . Even after his death, the character continued to be so successful that he won his own series on Disney +, titled “Loki”, which follows his adventures in a new timeline.

Zawe Ashton will make his official MCU debut in “The Marvels”, the second film by heroine Carol Danvers, played by Brie Larson. Set to hit theaters in 2023, the film will show Captain Marvel’s reunion with Kamala Khan (Iman Velani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).