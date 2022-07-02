Toms Andrade, ex-Galo, asks for a new Atlético shirt on social media

photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico Toms Andrade made 31 appearances for Atltico and scored three goals Toms Andrade made a relaxed post this Friday (1) asking for the new Atltico shirt. The Argentine midfielder spent time at the Minas Gerais club in 2018 and always interacts with the black and white fans through social networks. This time, the former Galo player stated that he wants the new kit made by Adidas.

Through his Twitter, Toms Andrade made a post that quickly went viral among Atletico fans: “Atltico, I want the new shirt, please!! I never asked you for anything”, said the Argentine midfielder in a joking tone.

Currently, Toms Andrade is in Audax Italiano, team from Chile. For Atltico, the midfielder played 31 games and scored three goals.

Even with a passage without much prominence, the athlete makes recurring posts about the alvinegro team, interacts with fans and positions himself, through social networks, as a fan of Galo. At the end of 2021, after winning the Copa do Brasil title, Toms made a post congratulating his former club.

Atltico’s new jerseys

The partnership between Atltico and Adidas began this Friday (1). Galo released a video with present and past idols to present the new uniforms collection. See below.

The home kit has the shirt with black and white stripes, the black sleeve and the traditional three Adidas lines on the shoulder. The black shoe, as well as the middle, both with the symbol of Adidas, in addition to the stripes of the German brand.

Uniform number two has white and gray stripes, with the black stripes on the shoulder of the shirt, the side of the shoe and the upper part of the middle.

Atltico will debut the new shirt this Saturday (2), against Juventude, at 4:30 pm, at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium.