tudoradio.com | Rádio Cidade promotes the premiere of an attraction focused on the universes of technology and electronics

Rádio Cidade do Rio de Janeiro made an investment in its programming schedule and, this week, promoted the debut of “Geek News”, an attraction that brings content with the main news about the universe of cinema, games and series to the audience. The program airs every Wednesday and Friday at 4pm.

In the year that Rádio Cidade do Rio de Janeiro completes its 45th anniversary of activities, the station presents a novelty to the audience that follows the programming through digital channels. This is the premiere of “Geek News”, a program led by Fred Mascarenhas and which has been part of the station’s schedule since last Wednesday (29). A member of the groups Parafernália and Castro Brothers, presenter, actor, youtuber, streamer and comedian Fred Mascarenhas is one of the biggest influencers of pop culture on the Brazilian internet and promises to bring information about the main news about the universe focused on topics such as cinema, games and series.



Promotion of “Geek News”, attraction presented by Fred Mascarenhas

In addition to broadcasting news about pop culture, Fred Mascarenhas, who is also the presenter of the Brasil Game Show, will offer the public other content within the Geek News program, including exclusive interviews with e-sports teams, actors and directors of series and films. , authors of books dedicated to the geek audience and influencers.

The “Geek News” can be followed, live, every Wednesday and Friday, at 4 pm, through the digital channels of Rádio Cidade do Rio de Janeiro, including an app and broadcaster’s website.

In April of this year, Rádio Cidade started celebrations of its 45 years in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. One of the ways that the radio found to celebrate its anniversary was the resumption of the Invasão da Cidade project, an action that was carried out on May 8, at Parque Madureira, in Rio de Janeiro. On the occasion, there were concerts by Nando Reis and Paralamas do Sucesso. And recently the station became exclusive to the digital environment again, after ending the partnership with 106.5 FM (see Tudoradio.com Update Map).

All rights are reserved by the tudoradio.com Portal, according to law nº 9.610/98. Publication, redistribution, transmission and rewriting are permitted, as long as the due credits are given to Portal tudoradio.com.

Tags:

Rádio Cidade, Rio de Janeiro, Rádio, Premiere, Program, Attraction, Geek News, Presenter, Fred Mascarenhas