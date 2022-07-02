UFC 276 has Adesanya, trilogy and Poatan one win away from fighting for the title | combat

International Wrestling Week takes place annually on the weekend closest to US Independence Day (4th of July) in Las Vegas, always with major clashes on the schedule. This Saturday will be no different: UFC 276 is easily the most anticipated event of the year, with two title fights and other fights full of meaning. For the Brazilians, the biggest expectation is for the middleweight Alex “Poatan” Pereira, who, with a win, can challenge the star of the main event, Israel Adesanya, for the belt.

1 of 6 Alex Poatan has two UFC wins and could go straight to the belt with a win this Saturday — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC Alex Poatan has two wins in the UFC and can go straight to the belt with a win this Saturday — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

O Combat transmits the “UFC 276” live and exclusively this Saturday from 7:30 pm (Brasilia time). combat.com transmits the “Combat Warming” and the first two fights from 19h, as well as the SportTV 3 it’s the Combat YouTube. The website follows the event in real time.

Adesanya and Poatan on a collision course

Ever since Alex Poatan signed with the UFC in mid-2021, fans have been longing for the two-division Glory Kickboxing champion to rejoin the middleweight champion, now in the Octagon. In the ring, there were two fights and two wins for the Brazilian – one by decision of the judges, the other by knockout. After two triumphs in Ultimate, the São Bernardo do Campo São Paulo native is already on the verge of fulfilling this wish. It is enough for both Pereira and Adesanya to win their commitments at UFC 276.

2 of 6 Israel Adesanya poses during the ceremonial weigh-in at UFC 276 — Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Israel Adesanya poses during the ceremonial weigh-in at UFC 276 – Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It’s nothing simple. Adesanya faces American Jared Cannonier, second in the rankings, a former heavyweight who has seemed unstoppable since his step down to middleweight. That’s five wins, four of them by knockout, and only one setback, against Robert Whittaker, in this time. And despite being unbeaten in 22 fights as a middleweight, Adesanya has also been showing holes in his armor. The Nigerian has won his last two fights on points and many thought he lost his rematch with Whittaker in March.

– There will always be people with something to say. After I f***ed (Borrachinha) Costa, after I f***ed Vettori, in the first fight I f***ed Rob, Brunson… Everyone always has something to say. Nothing changes. This weekend, I’m going to f*** this guy, and they’ll find something to say. But I only care about what my team says and the criticism I put on myself, not what these idiots say,” Adesanya said.

3 of 6 Sean Strickland (left) and Alex Poatan (right) face off at the ceremonial weigh-in — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Sean Strickland (left) and Alex Poatan (right) face off at the ceremonial weigh-in — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Before the champion puts his belt on the line against Cannonier, however, Poatan himself needs to do his part. Ahead will be American Sean Strickland, fourth in the middleweight rankings and who is on a six-game winning streak. Strickland is known as a “talker”, provocateur, but so far he hasn’t managed to get the Brazilian off the hook.

– I’m prepared for anything. I’m sure he’ll try to put me down, but he has a price for doing that. He can wear out a bit, I’m working well on the takedown defenses. If he falls, I will get up. There’s going to be a very high price to try to hold me down there. I’m prepared for the three rounds and win him – guaranteed Poatan.

Trilogy full of rivalry

The co-main event of UFC 276 is worthy of a spotlight in any event. Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway will face each other for the third time, after two close matches that have yet to generate a convincing winner. The Australian Volkanovski won both, but in both there were those who thought Holloway was superior, especially in the most recent encounter, in 2020.

4 of 6 Alexander Volkanovski (right) and Max Holloway (left) had two duels decided by the side judges, in 2019 and 2020 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images Alexander Volkanovski (right) and Max Holloway (left) had two duels decided by the side judges, in 2019 and 2020 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Since their last meeting, the two have distanced themselves from their other featherweight competitors. Holloway delivered incredible performances against Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez; Volkanovski showed a champion’s heart against Brian Ortega and scored his first TKO in four years against Chan Sung Jung, the “Korean Zombie”.

Tempers between the two have been running high all week. American Holloway believes he finally has the solution for his opponent and intends to finish the fight until the third round to leave no doubt. Volkanovski believes a third win will remove doubts about his superiority once and for all and make him the best featherweight of all time.

Brazilians in important fights

The main card starts with a Brazilian looking for recovery, against an American on the rise. Bantamweight Pedro Munhoz has lost four of his last five fights, all against elite names in the division, and now he’s up against Sean O’Malley, a division sensation, who won in his last three appearances.

5 of 6 Pedro Munhoz (left) and Sean O’Malley (right) are separated by Sean Shelby (center) at the weigh-in — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Pedro Munhoz (left) and Sean O’Malley (right) are separated by Sean Shelby (center) at the weigh-in — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

On the preliminary card, middleweight André “Sergipano” Muniz is looking for a place in the top 10 of the division when he faces the Jamaican Uriah Hall. The Minas Gerais native from Montes Claros has already had four wins in the UFC and eight wins in a row since 2017. His opponent, the formerly known as “Man-Ambulance” occupies the ninth place in the ranking and comes from a loss to Strickland, but with four consecutive wins before that. .

UFC 276

July 2, 2022, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD (23:00 GMT):

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier

Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway

Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs Alex Poatan

Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O’Malley

PRELIMINARY CARD (7:30 pm, Brasília time):

Lightweight: Brad Riddell vs Jalin Turner

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs Donald Cerrone

Welterweight: Ian Garry vs Gabe Green

Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs Dricus Du Plessis

Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs André Sergipano

Flyweight: Jessica Eye vs Maycee Barber

Bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark vs Julija Stoliarenko