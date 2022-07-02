Understand the situation of Paulinho Boia in America after the end of the contract

photo: Moor Panda / America Forward Paulinho Boia in a match for America, in the Copa Libertadores

The loan contract of striker Paulinho Boia with America ended this Friday (1). With that, the 24-year-old player is no longer able to play for the club. The parties are close to an agreement to extend the bond.

Paulinho Boia belongs to Metalist, from Ukraine, and signed a three-month contract with America in March 2022. The transaction was carried out due to the suspension of football in the eastern European country, which is at war with Russia.

At the time, there was uncertainty that the competitions would return in time for the start of the 2022/2023 season. Because of this, America established a short bond with the athlete.

The president of the Football Federation of Ukraine even declared that the championship would return in August. However, recently, in June, FIFA extended by another year the temporary rule that allows foreign players from Russian and Ukrainian clubs to suspend their contracts.

In this way, Paulinho Boia is allowed to stay in America. O supersports confirmed with Coelho’s advice that the Minas Gerais club carried out all the formalities with the athlete to renew the relationship. Now, it remains for Metalist to release the documentation for the loan extension.

Until the agreement is signed, Boia will not be able to participate in activities at Lanna Drumond, America’s training center. The player has been recovering from a problem with his left thigh since May 3, when he was injured against Atlético, in the Copa Libertadores.

the athlete

In November 2021, Paulinho Boia was sold by So Paulo to Metalist for 1.6 million euros – almost R$ 11 million at that time. Juventude, the forward’s last club in Brazil before the transfer, kept a percentage of the value for the window fee.

A sharp winger, with speed and good dribbling, Boia can play on both sides of the field. In America, the player faces the competition of Everaldo, Pedrinho, Felipe Azevedo and Matheusinho – the figures most used by Vagner Mancini at the ends of the field.



