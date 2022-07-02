Universal cell phone charger begins to be discussed by Anatel

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) decided to open a public consultation on the possibility of a universal cell phone charger. The problem is that this change would directly affect iPhone owners.

This is because the idea is to keep the European Union’s initial plans standing. There, the subject began to be discussed recently and has gained great proportions. Universal cell phone charger is something that should come into effect sometime in the near future.

Universal charger discussion in Europe

The discussion involving the standardization of the cell phone charger in just one model stirred people’s spirits. After all, what type of cell phone would be recognized to be the standard among all of them? Apple devices have very different characteristics from Samsung and Xiaomi, for example.

What is not in dispute is the ease that this change could bring. That’s because everyone has gone through the pressure of having the phone almost out of battery and not finding a charger compatible with the device. Having a standard equipment for any cell phone around the world would help in this regard.

Bill on the subject has been forwarded

Therefore, a bill in the European Union proposes the standardization of chargers. The project aims for all devices to be adapted to receive a charger with USB-C input. That is, even iPhones would need to be remodeled to support this type of adapter.

According to parliamentarians, the advantage of standardizing the cell phone charger is to reduce the amount of electronic waste that ends up being generated worldwide. In addition, it would be much easier for consumers to be able to charge their cell phones anywhere else. It would not be necessary for all cell phones to come with chargers, as there would already be some equipment at home.

According to the European Union, the estimate points to an economy of 250 million euros every year.