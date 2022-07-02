Vaccination certificate and negative test are no longer mandatory on flights to Portugal

Traveling to Portugal just got easier! As of today, passengers are no longer required to present a vaccination certificate or a negative Covid-19 test before traveling to the European country. The rule extinguishes the obligation that was in force in recent months.

According to order No. 8022-D/2022, published in the Diário da República, “passengers entering national territory are no longer required to present proof of carrying out a test to screen for infection by SARS-CoV-2 with negative result or the presentation of a COVID EU digital certificate or a vaccination or recovery certificate issued by third countries, accepted or recognized in Portugal.”

According to the Portuguese government, the epidemiological situation experienced in Portugal following the Covid-19 disease pandemic has remained relatively stable, as a result of high vaccination coverage, the emergence of new drugs for the serious disease and greater knowledge about the infection. .

The text of the new order also highlights that “in the international context, namely within the European Union, the evolution of the epidemiological situation no longer warrants the adoption of exceptional measures in terms of air traffic, airports and maritime and river borders.”

Despite the facilitation of entry into Portugal, other health rules remain in force, as highlighted by the Minister of the Presidency, Mariana Vieira da Silva: “the rules remain the same, with the indication of wearing a mask on public transport and with the recommendation of using mask when we are in contact with more vulnerable people, when we have symptoms or when we know that we have had a contact at greater risk”.

