Valdivia, ex-Palmeiras, confirms the end of his career as a football player

Jorge Valdivia is officially retired from the lawns. The former player of palm trees confirmed the decision on Friday in a radio interview DNA, from Chile. Valdivia gained idolatry at club alviverde and also fulfilled his dream of being champion with the Chilean national team.

At the age of 38, Valdivia was on the field for the last time on February 5, defending Necaxa’s colors in the Clausura Tournament of the Mexican Championship. There were only four matches for the team. Before returning to Mexican football, Valdivia had already made appearances as a sports commentator, a profession to which he wants to dedicate himself more from now on.







Valdivia announces the end of his football career Photo: Cesar Greco/ Ag. Palm trees / Publicity / Estadão

“I got tired. It was enough and for some time I’ve been analyzing and decided to stop playing football. I’ve already talked about it with people closest to me, with my family. It’s been many years. A lot of sacrifice. I’m still young and I want to do more things,” he told the broadcaster.

The Chilean also has in mind to start a career as a football coach. For this, he will not abandon the courses he has taken to improve his role.

Valdivia started professionally in football playing for Universidad Concepción, in Chile. From there, he left for Europe, where he had fleeting stints in Spain’s Rayo Vallecano and Switzerland’s Servette. He returned to Chile to work at Colo-Colo, regaining prominence in the South American market.

Treated as a great promise, at the age of 23, in 2006, he arrived at Palmeiras. In the beginning, he didn’t have much space, but little by little he gained opportunities and became the team’s star in 2007. He was champion of São Paulo, in 2008, and then traded with Al-Ain, from the United Arab Emirates.

He returned to Palmeiras in 2010, as a strong signing to improve the fans’ mood, weakened by the recent loss of the Brasileirão. He stayed at the club alviverde until 2015, going through ups and downs. He was relegated in 2012, the same year he won the Copa do Brasil. He won the Série B the following year and was one of those responsible for helping the club not suffer from another fall in the centenary year.

In 2015, with the process of reformulation of the club, under the leadership of Alexandre Mattos – who became an enemy of the Chilean -, he did not have his contract renewed after the State. He has since returned to the Emirates to play for Al-Wahda, and later for Colo-Colo. In recent years, he has accumulated stints in Monarcas Morelia, Mazatlán and Unión La Calera. In the Chilean national team, he played in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups and led the country to its first Copa América title in 2015.