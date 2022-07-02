Valdivia, idol of Palmeiras, announces retirement from football: ‘I’ve had enough’

Valdivia, idol of Palmeiras, Colo-Colo and Chile’s national team, officially hung up his boots this Friday (1st)

the midfielder Jorge Valdiviaidol of clubs like palm trees and lapBesides the chilean teamannounced his official retirement from the pitch this Friday (1st).

In a radio interview radio DNAthe Chilean, who played professionally for the last time on February 5 of this year, for the Necaxa-MEX, said he wants to focus on other activities.

“I’m already far from the practice of football itself, but, in relation to the sport, I’ve seen a lot of matches, I’m having time to follow a lot. things and more or less decided to stop playing,” said El Magocurrently 38 years old.

“I had already talked with the closest people and with my family. It’s been many years playing, with a lot of sacrifice. I’m still young and I can very well do other types of things”, he added.

It is worth remembering that, recently, Valdivia worked as a commentator for ESPN Chilecommenting on games Brazilian championship in the country.

Valdivia makes ‘cryorô’ after scoring for Palmeiras over Corinthians, in 2008 Press Gazette

It is precisely on this activity that he focuses now, while preparing for a possible coaching career.

“I had the privilege of working on television for a while and I felt very comfortable. It is also something that I intend to take very seriously. I am prepared to return to work in TV, but I do not intend to put aside my studies, as I have been preparing to be coach. But the project of becoming a coach is something more in the long term”, he pointed out.

The now ex-athlete also revealed that he recently received an offer from Santiago Wanderers, from Chile, to continue playing, but he preferred to say no.

The “Mago” ended by saying that he now intends to play two farewell games: one in Brazil and another in Chile.

the career of El Mago

Revealed by Colo-Colo, Valdivia broke through in 2003 with Universidad de Concepción, from Chile. Extremely skilled and with a refined touch of the ball, he quickly earned the nickname “Mago”, which accompanied him throughout his career.

He was sold at a young age to Rayo Vallecano, from Spain, and then played for Servette, from Switzerland, before returning to Colo-Colo, the team for which he established himself as one of the greats of Chilean football in the past decade.

In 2006, he was bought by Palmeiras, a club for which he would have two passages filled with great moments and also many controversies.

Between 2006 and 2008 and then from 2010 to 2015, he won major titles, such as two Copas do Brasil and one Paulistão, being a protagonist in campaigns. He also stood out for his irreverent and provocative style, in addition to scoring goals against rivals such as São Paulo and Corinthians.

He also helped Alviverde to win the 2013 Series B, returning to the elite of national football, and was decisive to avoid the relegation of Palestra in the 2014 Brasileirão, which would have “buried” the centenary year of Palestine.

In all, there were more than 200 games for Verdão, and he is still the foreigner with the most wins for the team: 122.

At the same time, Valdivia was also involved in many controversies, with frequent periods in the medical department, busted in clubs and even disappearing to go to the hospital. disney. He even suffered a lightning kidnapping in 2012.

Valdivia celebrates after scoring a great goal in the 2008 Paulista Championship final Press Gazette

In his career, he also played for Al-Ain and Al-Wahda, both from the United Arab Emirates, before returning for another spell at Colo-Colo.

Already quite compromised by muscle problems, he also passed through Monarcas Morellia/Mazatlán, from Mexico, and Unión da Calera, before living his last breaths as a player at Necaxa.

For the Chile national team, Valdivia “eat the ball” in winning the 2015 Copa América, in addition to having played in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups for red.