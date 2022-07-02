Valdivia, idol of Palmeiras, announces retirement from the lawns

This Friday (1), an idol from palm trees announced the official retirement of the lawns. In an interview with radio DNAfrom Chile, midfielder Jorge Valdivia said he wants to focus on other activities.

– I’m already far from the practice of football itself, but in terms of sport, I’ve seen many matches, I’m having time to follow a lot. I’m far from playing, because I got tired and it’s over, I’ve been analyzing things for a while and more or less decided to stop playing – he said.

El Mago, currently 38 years old, played professionally for the last time on February 5, 2022, with the shirt of Necaxa, from Mexico. The player even revealed a proposal from a local team, Santiago Wanderers, but preferred to deny it to reiterate his desire to withdraw from the fields.

– I had already talked to the closest people and my family. It’s been many years playing, with a lot of sacrifice. I’m still young and I can very well do something else – revealed the now ex-athlete.

Revealed by Colo-Colo, Valdivia broke through in 2003 with Universidad de Concepción, from Chile. He was later sold to Rayo Vallecano-ESP and spent a period at Servette-SUI before returning to the team that created him.

The Chilean arrived at Palmeiras in 2006, where years later he would be one of the biggest idols of the Alviverde fans. The first passage lasted until 2008, the second took place from 2010 to 2015.

Assuming a major role, El Mago won a Copa do Brasil and a Paulistão, in addition to being considered one of the biggest executioners of rivals Verdão, São Paulo and Corinthians, in the aforementioned periods.

Also decisive in the 2013 Series B title, which guaranteed the team’s access. In the following year, he avoided the new relegation of Alviverde in the Brasileirão. In all, there were 241 games and 41 goals scored, in addition to being, to date, the foreigner with the most victories for the team (122).

Because of all Brazilian history and idolatry, the now ex-player said he intends to play two farewell games, one in his home country and the other in Brazil.

Valdivia even worked as a commentator for Chile’s ESPN channels for a brief period while he was away from the pitch. When talking about the subject, the Chilean made it clear that this role can be quite ‘comfortable’ in the next steps of life.

– I had the privilege of working a little on television and I felt quite comfortable. It’s also something I intend to take very seriously. I’m ready to go back to work on TV, but I don’t intend to put aside my studies, because I’ve been preparing to be a coach. But the project of turning technical is something more long-term, he concluded.

In his career, the midfielder also played for Al-Ain and Al-Wahda, from the United Arab Emirates, before returning for another spell at Colo-Colo, from Chile. He also passed through Monarcas Morellia/Mazatlán, from Mexico, and Unión la Calera, also from his ‘cradle’, before living his last moments as an athlete at Necaxa.

It is worth remembering that, for the Chilean national team, Valdivia won the 2015 Copa América and was present at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.