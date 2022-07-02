Vasco’s SAF: will counselors have access to the contract? What is the meeting on the 7th for? | vasco

Vasco moved the issue of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol on Friday with two calls: that of the Deliberative Board for the next 5th (Tuesday) and the Deliberative Council for the 7th (Thursday). In short, another step will be taken towards the sale of 70% of the shares of the future SAF to 777 Partners.

But the matter still causes doubt in some fans and interested parties. After all, will the directors have access to the full text of the binding proposal? What’s next Thursday’s meeting for? Will there be a vote in the Council? When will the Extraordinary General Meeting be held?

Presidents of Vasco's powers had access to 777 Partners' proposal this Friday

In order to resolve these questions, the ge prepared a list of questions and answers on the subject. Check out:

What is the Deliberative Council meeting on the 7th for?

The two main agendas of the meeting are: knowing and discussing the proposal for capitalization of SAF through Vasco’s assets; and to know and discuss the general terms and conditions of the negotiation for the acquisition of a 70% equity interest in an eventual SAF to be constituted by Vasco.

The purpose of the meeting is to supply the councilors with some information and promote debate. The GE understands that a representative of 777 Partners (probably a director of Matix Advisors, intermediary of the business) will give a presentation and answer questions. The members of the Special Committee will be present at the meeting to take note of the main points discussed and include them in the opinion.

Does the committee have until when to issue its opinion?

15 days (extendable for another 10 days, if necessary). The commission therefore has until July 21, but the group is confident of completion well before that deadline.

Will the directors have access to the entirety of the contracts?

Not. In addition to the members of the Special Committee of the Deliberative Council and of the Meritorious Council, the only ones who had access to the full text of the binding proposal were the presidents of Vasco’s powers: Carlos Fonseca (Deliberative Council), Antonio Peralta (Meritorious Council), Otto de Carvalho (General Assembly) and Bruno Iglesias (Vice-President of the General Assembly). The presentation to them took place at a meeting at KPMG’s headquarters, in downtown Rio, last Friday afternoon.

Will there be a vote in the Deliberative Council?

Yes – this has been programmed since the definition of the SAF approval rite, still in March.

But that will not happen at the next Thursday’s meeting, which, as we explained, is only intended to debate and provide information. The meeting for the directors to vote on the 777 Partners proposal will only be convened after the Special Committee has issued its opinion.

What if the Council doesn’t approve?

The last word will be from Vasco’s partners. Therefore, even if the directors do not approve 777 Partners’ proposal, the matter will be taken to the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting.

Does Vasco need to comply with a deadline to approve the agreement?

Not. The agreement with 777 Partners does not provide for a deadline for Vasco to complete its internal rite of approval.

Will Vasco disclose new information about the proposal?

Probably yes. The club plans in the coming days to release a supplement of information for the general public to advance in the knowledge of the proposal of 777 Partners. This must happen before issuing the opinion. The objective is to stimulate debate, check reactions and give the process as much transparency as possible.

What is the Deliberative Board?

It is the meeting of the presidents of the powers of the club to analyze the situation of the members and close the list of those who are eligible to vote. From this meeting, a period of five days is opened for the members to challenge and two more days for the analysis of the challenges. The meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday (5/7).

With the convening of the Deliberative Board for next Tuesday, the decisive Extraordinary General Assembly can be held from the 25/07th, according to the statute. The idea of ​​the president of the General Assembly, Otto Carvalho, intends to have the vote on a Saturday. Therefore, the 30th of July emerges as the most likely date, although the hammer has not yet been beaten.

It is worth remembering that the AGE will only be convened after the Deliberative Council has considered the matter. There is no possibility of having simultaneous calls.

Will Vasco be able to become SAF in the middle of Serie B?

Yes, there is no impediment to that. What the CBF does not allow is the transfer of contracts of players and members of the technical committee from one CNPJ to another during the course of a competition. Therefore, as soon as the partners approve, Vasco can perfectly start the transition to SAF, but it will have to sign on paper with 777 Partners the possibility of transferring these contracts after the end of Series B.

And when will money be injected into reinforcements?

The transfer window will only open on the 18th of July. Therefore, no signed player could debut before that date. However, it is possible to negotiate and hire before that, as some Brazilian clubs have done in recent days.

777 Partners only intends to put in money after the approval of the SAF, which is now scheduled to be voted on on July 30th. The transfer window closes on August 15. However, nothing prevents the club from opening negotiations and forwarding contracts before the vote. Together with the American company, the club has been mapping the market.

