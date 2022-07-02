Vatican loses 140 million euros on sale of building in London | World

The Vatican said on Friday (1st) that it sold a building in London, England, which is one of the elements of a corruption case that is being tried. with an estimated loss of around 140 million euros (R$ 777 million).

The building was sold for 186 million pounds (R$1.19 billion) to Bain Capital, a Boston-based private investment firm, the Vatican said.

The note did not provide a definitive figure for the loss. The person who cited the €140 million loss was a person familiar with the various transactions over the years.

The damage was covered by the Vatican’s reserve funds, the statement said, emphasizing that donations from the faithful to a pope’s charitable fund, called Peter’s Pence, were not used.

The sale of the building on Sloane Avenue in Chelsea marks a turning point in a dark chapter in the Vatican’s investment strategies.

A cardinal and 9 others are on trial in a case of embezzlement of money from the Vatican.

The Church invested 350 million euros (R$1.9 billion) with Italian broker Raffaele Mincione.

In 2018, the Vatican felt it was being ripped off by Mincione, according to the indictment document, and turned to another Italian broker, Gianluigi Torzi, to get out of the first deal.

But Vatican prosecutors accuse Torzi, the second broker, of deceiving the Vatican and trying to take control of the building by attributing the voting shares to himself. The Vatican then gave Torzi 15 million euros (R$83 million) to get out of the deal.

Pope Francis has stripped the Secretary of State of control over its own investment funds.

He also instituted a committee to oversee the ethics of his investments.

The committee, which took effect with the Vatican’s new constitution earlier this month, is headed by an Irish-American cardinal but includes four secular financial experts from Britain, Germany, Norway and the United States.