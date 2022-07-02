Verstappen shows strength again and leads FP3 at Silverstone

Load audio player

THE formula 1 held on Saturday morning the last test before the training that will define the starting grid for the GP of Great Britain. Max Verstappen was the big name in the session, with a time of 1min29s901, being the fastest.

Sergio Pérez was second, setting up Red Bull’s one-two in the session. Charles Leclerc was third, ahead of the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

The start of the session was ‘lazy’, with few cars looking for the best time in the first ten minutes. After that, the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, in that order, took the lead on the timesheets. Sergio Pérez and Lewis Hamilton were among the red cars with 15 minutes of practice.

After a small relay at the front, Leclerc took the lead again, making the ‘ideal lap’, fastest in the three sectors, with 1min29s021.

But that was short-lived, Max Verstappen, on his first fast lap, clocked 1min28s541, almost half a second faster than the Monegasque Ferrari driver. Afterwards, Leclerc closed the gap to 0s319.

Until then, all times had been achieved on soft tyres, in addition, rain was expected for the second half of the session.

Almost halfway through the practice, Verstappen dropped his best mark again, with 1min28s498 and Hamilton appeared well, at 0s199, in second position.

The Dutchman, little by little, continued to improve, with 1m:28s386 and Hamilton followed, also improving, 0s102 behind the Red Bull driver.

Leclerc reacted and was 0s002 behind Verstappen, but the reaction came almost immediately, with 1min27s901, again putting almost half a second over Ferrari. Pérez placed second, 0s401 in the sequence.

And nothing has changed. Verstappen came out as the best in FP3, leading Red Bull’s one-two.

Qualifying practice for the British GP takes place at 11:00 am Brasília time.

Result

