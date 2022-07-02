VIDEO: Security camera catches movement on the street that man was killed by PM

The images of a security cameras of a property located on the same street as a man was shot and killed by the PM (Military Police), show the movement of the military and neighbors. The fact happened on the night of this Friday (1), in the Cohafama neighborhood, in Campo Grande.

According to the incident report, the boy, still unidentified, was fleeing the police and would have jumped several roofs of residences in the region. He was eventually killed by the Military Police after being shot three times.

After being shot, the alleged thief died in hospital. The suspect would have tried to commit crimes in the parking lot of a mall, invaded a house and ended up being shot.

the team of mediamax went to the site and talked to locals. Neighbors say the suspect would have jumped off the roof of several properties in the region. Frightened by the noise and the shots fired, the population says that the presence of drug users and stolen houses is something that happens frequently in the neighborhood.

Case

The suspect would have tried to commit crimes in the parking lot of a mall, invaded a house and ended up being hit, at first, by three shots. The incident took place on Friday night.

According to the report, the police were informed that a man would have tried to commit crimes in the parking lot of a mall in Jardim Joquei Club and, when surprised by the security guards, he fled and invaded a residence, located in the Cohafama neighborhood, in the Capital.

Police surrounded the property and checked the backyard for blood trails. The suspect coughed and was located by the military. Upon receiving a voice of approach, the alleged author still entered the property through an air conditioning box that was empty.

The soldiers had to break down the door of the property and also entered the house. There were several trails of blood throughout the house. The suspect would have left for the garrison with a knife in his hands. The police officers would have asked the man to release the bladed weapon, but he would not have complied, according to a record.

Police fired three shots at the suspect. He was rescued still alive and taken to the Regional Hospital, but ended up not resisting the injuries and died this Saturday morning (2).

See the video: