Vitor Pereira chooses poorly and helps Fluminense to score and Galo overtakes – 02/07/2022

The round started with Palmeiras in the lead (29 points) and Corinthians in second, with 26.

And how did Vitor Pereira choose the team to face Fluminense, on the rise, at Maracanã?

With weak players like Júnior Morais, Bruno Melo and Bambu. With young inexperienced (not pleonasm) like Robert Renan, Giovane and Biro.

Why take so much risk in such an important game. Ah, is there Boca on Tuesday at Bombonera?

Two questions:

1) Is it worth privileging Libertadores knockout over a championship where regularity is more important?

2) If it’s to save, why put Fábio Santos and Mantuan when they were already losing by 2 x 0? And then, still with 0 x 2, at 12 minutes, send Roger Guedes and Giuliano to the field. Or, turn to Adson, when it was already 3 x 0?

To save or not to save?

Result: two turns and two ends

Two heads in the first half.

Two more in the second.

With Cano completing a move built from the defense, Diniz style.

With the right to a large estate for Fred to score the fourth goal and thrill the crowd on the eve of retirement.

All credits to Fluminense, who commanded the game from the beginning. But it is good to point out that Vitor Pereira helped a lot in the rout of Fernando Diniz’s tricolor.

Meanwhile, Galo beat Juventude in Caxias, reached 27 points and reached second place.