





Web-famous yoga instructor found dead in luxury hotel Photo: Playback/Instagram/Aquachow

A yoga instructor famous on social media was found dead inside the bathtub of The Ritz Carlton hotel, located in Hong Kong. The body of Chow Wai-yin, known as Aqua Chow, 23 years old, was found last Thursday, the 30th, according to published by The globe. The victim had more than 55,000 followers on Instagram.

According to the vehicle, the victim’s 28-year-old ex-boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of the crime. The young woman was staying at the hotel when she was killed.

Local police revealed that there were signs of struggle and blood in the establishment’s room and that the yoga instructor was killed 24 hours before her body was located.

“An initial examination by a forensic pathologist shows that the victim suffered more than 30 stab wounds to the limbs and body in the front and back,” Yau Tsim Police District Commander Gar Kam-lam told the newspaper. South China Morning Post.

According to the globe, the yoga instructor was found by police after her mother called them and reported that she had not heard from her daughter. The young woman’s ex-boyfriend was questioned, but initially stated that he did not know where she was.

However, investigations later identified him as the suspect in the crime and he was arrested. “The investigation suggested that the man had changed clothes before leaving the hotel at dawn on Thursday,” added Gar Kam-lam.

Local authorities also noted that the suspect’s blood-stained clothes were located at the scene where the young woman was killed. In addition, officers found a 22-centimeter knife.

Still second The globe, Aqua Chow was at the hotel waiting for a flight to the United States on Thursday. She was well known on social media, where she shared yoga tips and posted about her lifestyle.