“Wecrashed” shows a list of everything the entrepreneur needs to avoid

“Wecrashed” is a series that grabs attention from the beginning to the end of the first season (aired on Apple TV+). It was released in March, but I’ve only been able to follow it in the last few days. The stellar cast with good performances (Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the main roles), frenetic pace and plot based on a true story are essential to hold the viewer’s attention.

The thread of the plot is the emergence of Wework, the largest coworking company in the world, founded by Adam Neumann and his wife, Rebekah Paltrow Neumann (yes, she is a cousin of Gwyneth Paltrow). The venture was worth US$ 47 billion and foundered after a failed attempt to go public. The founders withdrew from the venture, which is worth much less today than it was in 2019. But it is worth following this trajectory, as failures often offer more interesting lessons than successes.

There are several factors that explain the demise of the company. But let’s focus on five of them:

boundless vanity – obviously, fiction exaggerates reality. But, in this case, the vanity of the founding couple’s duo goes beyond any limit and goes far from what could be healthy or desirable. Adam and Rebekah live in a fantasy world and the company ends up being a springboard for the duo’s ego to be constantly inflated.

Lack of a specific talent (or when consistency is replaced by good talk) – right at the beginning of the series, we see that Neumann sells baby accessories and tries to find a good idea to undertake. He finally puts the coworking concept to work and manages to attract the interest of diverse investors. But he is a good seller of ideas. Only that.

No-profit business model – investors accept to buy market share and lose money for a certain time. But they cannot fly blind if there is no prospect of profit. That’s what happened with Wework. The only way to keep the company alive was to raise more money to face a daily loss that reached the mark of US$ 2.8 million. Failure, therefore, was a matter of time.

Company becomes a means to finance personal wealth – using your own venture to finance a lifestyle ruled by ostentation is something that never ends well. Investors, customers, employees – the list of people dissatisfied with this behavior will be huge. That’s exactly what the Neumans did with their company.

Lenient or irresponsible investors – are rare, but they do exist. Especially in times of bubbles and excessive liquidity. What we can see in the series is the combination of two venture capital powerhouses in moments of total irresponsibility. When they woke up for good to the problem, it was too late.

Adam Neumann is a top snake charmer. And he was idolized by many entrepreneurs, seen as a visionary and icon of the digital economy. The fall came quickly, motivated by arrogance. All companies that are going to go public launch a prospectus (S-1, in financial jargon) with the financial analysis of the company, showing the investment potential, but also warning of possible challenges. The founding couple decided to ignore this tradition and send a booklet with photographs and texts that reflected a utopian philosophy of work.

The supposedly innovative idea was massacred by the financial community, fatally wounding the company’s IPO, which was expected to reach US$ 60 million and obtained only US$ 2 billion. Neumann suffered one of the biggest failures ever seen on Wall Street and had to step down as CEO. He negotiated his exit well, with deep pockets, but his reputation was forever tarnished. He will hardly be able to regain the prestige of before – and, if he does, it will be on board a project with density and solidity, without extreme attacks of presumption.

In May, he announced his return to the spotlight. The idea of ​​the time is to sell carbon credits through tokens created with blockchain technology in a company called Flowcarbon. To do so, Neumann raised $70 million through 16z, affiliated with the Andreesen Horowitz fund (one of the most respected names in the startup world).

Did he learn from past mistakes? Or will we have a season of “Wecrashed” dedicated to this new initiative?

In short, the producers of Apple TV+.