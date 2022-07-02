What brands dominated the cellphone market 10 years ago?

Things can change a lot from one year to the next in the market, so imagine in a decade. When Canaltech started publishing its first news, back in 2012, our day-to-day was considerably different from what it is today. So, we decided to reflect on the brands that dominated the market 10 years ago. Do you remember what they were?

At that time, the smartphone was starting to become ubiquitous in the lives of more and more people. Social networks already had a great importance, but not as much as now.

To see what has changed since then, I looked at annual reports from three different consultancies: Strategy Analytics, IDC, and Gartner. There are some numerical distinctions for the number of devices that each company sold in 2012 and 2021 between them, but the positions themselves are consistent.

Let’s see which companies are at the top today, and then let’s look back at which companies were ten years ago. I can already tell you that there are some changes, but the main factor is the most popular type of product at any given time.

How is today

Samsung and Apple have been vying for the top of the list for a few years now. But the South Korean is ahead, as it was ten years ago, when we consider cell phones and not just smartphones. Apple manages to stay on top in some quarters, especially when it launched a new iPhone.

But, as I said, the idea here is to analyze for years. In 2021, Samsung sold around 270 million units worldwide. Apple was close to 230 million, and Xiaomi got the third place, with 190 million, approximately.

Samsung is the company that manufactures the most cell phones in the world (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

Oppo and Vivo are also cited in all reports in fourth and fifth place, respectively. With 140 million and 135 million each, approximately. Remembering that the exact numbers vary depending on the sources and methodology of each analysis company.

Other companies totaled around 460 million phones sold worldwide. It’s cell phones a lot, totaling almost 1.5 billion smartphones (reports no longer count feature phones, which currently have inexpressive numbers).

The market grew 5% in 2021 according to Strategy Analytics, and 6% according to Gartner. The IDC calculated it at 5.7%, which leads us to believe that it really stopped there. However, each company gives very different numbers for companies from fourth place down on the list.

Samsung: more than 270 million units Apple: nearly 240 million units Xiaomi: about 190 million units Oppo: up to 150 million units Vivo: up to 136 million units Other brands: between 380 million and 460 million units

How it was 10 years ago

Finding out what the market was like ten years ago was not such an easy task. Reports from a decade ago have already been lost on server changes or even depending on how analytics companies store their files. But you can get an idea with journalistic pages.

A curious factor is that there were separate reports or lists for smartphones and the mobile phone industry in general. I will mention both, even so you can get an idea of ​​the change when evaluating only smart phones.

Apple no longer dominated the exclusive smartphone market in 2012 (Image: Christian Allard/Unsplash)

Samsung, for example, had just over 50% of its total sales in smartphones. Huawei, which had already reached the third position in this type of market ten years ago, had its production line represented in more than 70% by them, and very few common cell phones.

Apple never produced feature phones and so it dominated the smart phone market for many years with its iPhone. See below what the list looked like when we considered only smartphones.

Samsung: more than 200 million units Apple: more than 130 million units Huawei: more than 25 million units LG: about 25 million units Lenovo: more than 20 million units Other brands: up to 270 million units

According to Gartner, 2012 would have been the last year in which feature phones sold more than smartphones. So, what does the list of manufacturers look like if we consider everything? They change some positions, and Apple is a little lower.

The total number varies by analysis company. Gartner put it at around 1.7 billion, while Strategy Analytics was a little more modest at 1.6 billion. I did not find reliable IDC data for the year 2012.

Samsung: more than 380 million units Nokia: more than 330 million units Apple: about 130 million units ZTE: up to 70 million units LG: up to 60 million units Other: from 610 million to 635 million units

What has changed in these 10 years

Samsung and Apple already have more than a decade of dominance in the global smartphone market. Apple has already had its vice-leadership threatened by Xiaomi in some quarters, but it showed recovery mainly with the iPhone 12, which brought 5G.

What has changed the most is the market itself. Today, smartphones dominate, while ten years ago they still didn’t represent half of the entire industry. And this was the main reason for Nokia’s downfall, which was “forgotten at the barbecue” with the arrival of smart phones.

In ten years, smartphones have come to dominate the market (Image: Eirik Solheim/Unsplash)

But, like ZTE, the Finnish is still around, with the Android system and looking for some relevance in its return. But both have seen the rise of several Chinese companies, many of them even younger than the smartphone itself.

Xiaomi and Realme are two good examples of this, companies with 10 years or less of existence that already have good relevance in the market. The second brand still belongs to the giant BBK Electronics, which has the fourth and fifth largest, OPPO and Vivo, under its umbrella.

And then I leave you with a reflection: what will happen in the smartphone market in the next ten years? Will Samsung and Apple’s dominance finally be broken, or will they remain on top?

Or will we not even have the cell phone so present in our daily lives? That only the future will tell.

Source: Gartner (1, 2), IDC, Strategy Analytics, Android Authority