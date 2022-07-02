What your company needs to do to enter the Metaverse







Photo: Adobe Stock

According to research conducted by the Analysis Group, the Metaverse has the potential to contribute 2.8% to global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the tenth year after its adoption begins. To give you an idea, if this start is in 2022, the contribution would be US$ 3 trillion by 2031.

Seen as an integrated version of the internet, but with the differential of being inside it, instead of just accessing it, the Metaverse is a network of experiences, applications, devices, and interconnected infrastructure. This environment, which mixes the physical and digital worlds, is no longer a future, it is a present that is being created and will reach companies and, later, people.

And, in the case of Brazil, a survey carried out by Toluna, which investigates the market through insights, shows that 80% of Brazilians have never accessed this virtual world, sign that there is a vast field to be explored here.

For companies that want to explore this concept, there are several applications of metaverses, from brand positioning initiatives, such as sponsorship issues, to complete constructions of digital platforms.

Generations moving away from traditional businesses

Regardless of what that exploration is, the advantage is building relationships with generations that are moving away from more traditional businesses, that is, without engaging with emotional and experiential factors.

One way to take advantage of the Metaverse is the production of shows and that will be revolutionary. At the forefront of this movement, American rapper Travis Scott produced a concert in the Fortnite 2020 game watched live by 12 million players and a further 180 million fans afterwards. Imagine when we have immersive glasses and spatial sound? We will be able to watch the show wherever we want, from any angle, without leaving home, an experience much more pleasant than on television.

Although the most obvious way to experience the Metaverse is through games, other possibilities, such as in medical, are already happening. The first practical application is the use of Virtual Reality to combat chronic diseases. EasyVRx is a system that considerably reduces the use of medications that have serious side effects in the fight against pain.

A tip for taking the first steps in the Metaverse: experiment, get your hands dirty, define some hypotheses and test them. Another recommendation is to start presence on major platforms such as Fortnite, Sandbox and Decetraland.

The Metaverse is an inevitable path for brands that want to stand out and provide a remarkable experience for their customers, employees and partners.