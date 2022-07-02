WhatsApp will multiply the emojis allowed in the reaction of messages. Check out more about what’s new and see who can already use the function

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Gas voucher: almost half of the beneficiaries live in the Northeast

In recent days, WhatsApp has launched yet another feature for its users. This is a function that allows you to react to messages with emojis. You must have already used this novelty in some of your conversations.

But now, it seems, WhatsApp will update this news soon. That’s because Meta is developing a new function, which will allow you to multiply the emojis allowed in the reaction of messages. So, to find out more, check it out below.

WhatsApp will multiply the allowed emojis

According to Meta, the idea is that, in addition to the current emojis available to react to messages, WhatsApp will release others. Thus, users of the application will soon be able to react to messages using all the “little faces” available.

Currently, according to information released, users of versions 2.22.15.6 and 2.22.15.7 of the beta version for Android can now use the new feature. In addition, the beta version 22.14.0.71 for iOS also already has the novelty. If you use one of these versions, just go to your app and react to a message. If the emojis tab displays a “plus” icon, you have the new feature.

Finally, even though the feature is being released to some users gradually, WhatsApp does not have a scheduled date for implementing the tool in the stable version of the application. So, if you still don’t have the function available, just wait to be able to react to messages with the emoji you prefer!

After a tense period, Bitcoin finally starts to rise

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Antonio Salaverry / Shutterstock.com