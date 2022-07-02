Who is Ironheart and what is her relationship to Iron Man?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is about to get a new teenage heroine. Riri Williams will make her big screen debut in the coming years Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it already has many promises — after all, it hasn’t even been introduced yet and is about to get its own series, the Iron heart. And all this bet makes us very curious about what is to come.

In the comics, she is a fairly recent character whose origin is closely tied to Iron Man. However, even having appeared just a few years ago, it quickly grew and became independent from its mentor, being a fundamental part of this teen core of the publisher.

And that’s pretty symbolic for the MCU as well. With all the rumors surrounding a possible formation of the Young Avengers (or Champions) on screen, the introduction of Riri Williams at this point in the chronology is pretty significant.

Riri WQilliams’ origin is linked to Iron Man. How to solve this in the MCU? (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics)

But before we speculate on what all this means, we need to understand one thing: who the hell is Ironheart?

The Tony Stark of the new generation

Riri Williams is a very recent character even in the Marvel universe. She initially appears in 2016 in the pages of the Iron Man magazine and, in the following year, donned her definitive armor and adopted the name of Ironheart to become a heroine far from the shadow of Tony Stark.

And the fact that she appears in an Iron Man magazine already shows how close her relationship with the hero is. So much so that the first mention of him is made when Stark himself comments on a teenager who was able to recreate his armor.

While it may seem far-fetched, this is really Williams’ origin. She’s this super-smart kid who turned out to be a genius from a very young age — the kind who, at 11 years old, had already been accepted into MIT and who made his inventions in his garage.

It doesn’t take long for Stark to mentor Williams — including in AI form (Image: Handout/Marvel Comics)

This all goes to explain how a 15-year-old girl managed to build her own armor. Using an old model of Stark’s suit from the university, Riri reverse-engineered the suit and created her own version from materials stolen from the university itself.

Shortly after being discovered by campus security and flying around with her prototype, she witnesses an attempted escape from a penitentiary. Without a second thought, she uses the suit to stop criminals in an action that catches the attention of Stark himself.

Thus, the hero locates the teenager and offers to be a kind of mentor, helping her to become a real superhero. Thus, he assists in the construction of an enhanced version of the armor and provides all the necessary technology so that Riri could work with peace of mind.

Because of this admiration the young woman had for Stark and the gratitude for everything he has done, the girl fights for Iron Man in the publisher’s second Civil War, facing the forces of Captain Marvel.

Before becoming Ironheart, Williams wore armor made from Tony Stark’s costume (Image: Handout/Marvel Comics)

And here’s a very curious point that says a lot about this origin of Iron Heart: did you notice how Riri’s whole relationship with Stark mirrors what we saw in the MCU with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man? The two stories were released almost at the same time, in 2016, just a few months apart, and this parallel between the way Avenger relates to teenagers is something that really catches the eye. Coincidence or something pre-planned?

Anyway, what really matters is what comes next. At the end of Civil War 2, Stark falls into a coma after his fight with Carol Danvers. Therefore, Riri Williams decides to continue her mentor’s legacy and transforms herself into a real hero, assuming the title of Ironheart from then on.

For this, in addition to using an updated version of the costume, she has an artificial intelligence that adopts the form of Stark himself, who starts to accompany and guide her in this new life. She remembers the Force phantom Obi-Wan in Star Wars? Well, the dynamics are the same.

the heroine’s ways

It’s when she leaves the tutelage of Tony Stark – at least in her flesh and blood version – that Riri Williams becomes a more complete heroine within the Marvel universe. Even because she gets her own magazine and starts to act in the vacuum left by Iron Man, drawing the attention of the hero’s allies and enemies.

It is not until after Civil War 2 that she becomes Ironheart in fact (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics)

Thus, in the same way that she is monitored by SHIELD, she also entered the crosshairs of some villains. And her first actions as Ironheart quickly opened some doors, allowing her free access to both Stark technology and MIT’s own labs — which made her follow Tony’s greatest legacy: the constant swapping of armor.

It is during this period that SHIELD puts her on a mission to invade Latveria, the country of the villain Doctor Doom, to prevent terrorist actions from there. And she not only resolves the situation, but she launches a coup d’état and declares herself the new monarch of the Eastern European nation. So she uses her new post to organize the first free elections in the area.

Her foray into the heroic world is so ascendant that it doesn’t take long for her to be invited to join a group. The newly formed Champions — a youth team created by Miss Marvel, Miles Morales and Nova during the Civil War 2 — offer a spot on the team and that’s when we see a strengthening of this teen core at Marvel.

It didn’t take long for Williams to team up with the Champions (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics)

It is at this stage, even, that Riri’s personality is best worked out and it is shown how much she has socialization problems, almost as a kind of side effect of her genius. So much so that she leaves the Champions just when Viv (Vision’s daughter) confesses to her and the young woman doesn’t know how to react or return the affection. So, to avoid a more embarrassing situation, she returns to acting alone.

So, in addition to getting rid of artificial intelligence in the form of Tony Stark, Riri starts to participate in her own adventures and to participate more from other corners of the Marvel universe. So much so that she even works alongside Shuri and Okoye in Wakanda involving a conspiracy by the Ten Rings group.

Ironheart in the MCU

The big question is how this is all going to be adapted for the MCU. Confirmation that the character will be played by Dominique Thorne in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and that she will have her own series on Disney+ already lights up a warning sign about the importance within the cinematic universe, but the big question is how.

In the comics, the origin of Ironheart is directly linked to Tony Stark. She’s something of a teenage, modern version of the hero, being someone as genius as he is and following in his footsteps in fighting crime to the point of being tutored by Avenger. And even when Iron Man leaves the scene, Stark remains that mentor in the form of an AI.

All we have concrete of Ironheart in the MCU is a logo of the series (Image: Handout/Marvel Studios)

But none of that should happen in the MCU. Robert Downey Jr’s contract has finally ended, so we shouldn’t have any kind of interaction between Dominique Thorne and the actor, whether in his physical or digital form. That doesn’t stop, however, that she remains an admirer of Iron Man who recreated his armor as a way to honor the hero’s legacy.

This is a narrative that makes a lot of sense within what movies and series have been presenting. Since Avengers: Endgame, we’ve seen multiple mentions of how the world has come to treat the sacrifice of heroes in the fight against Thanos to the point where Stark is treated like a martyr. Thus, it would not be strange that this be the spark for the creation of Ironheart.

On the other hand, the fact that Riri Williams appears first in black Panther raises some doubts about the young woman’s possible Wakan origins or even any connection to Shuri and T’Challa himself – and the fact that we don’t know anything about Wakanda Forever doesn’t help either.

Whatever her debut in the MCU, she just needs to be chubby like that (Image: Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics)

Anyway, more important than how it’s going to be introduced is your participation from this point forward. After all, we are already seeing several moves by Marvel for the formation of the Young Avengers – or Champions or whatever that group will be called – with the entry of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Kamala Khan (Iman). Vellani) and it would be more than natural to have Ironheart allying with the group.

However, this is all still purely speculative. Really concrete, just the fact that the character will be in the new black Panther and that he will win his series on Disney, which still has no premiere date. Until then, it’s just fan theories.

Still, it’s interesting to see both Marvel adapting more recent stories from their chronology and not relying solely on the great classics but also the emphasis being given to a diverse hero profile. After a young Muslim woman in Ms. Marvelwe will have a young black woman saving the day in Iron heart. And if Young Avengers/Champions really gets off the ground, it will be a great team to represent the plurality of today’s world.