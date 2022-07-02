Windows 11 gains popularity, but Windows 10 is still a champion of use

Windows 11 is already consolidated and currently anyone who wants to use the new version of Microsoft’s operating system and has a compatible computer can. This has caused its popularity to increase in recent months, but many users are still wary of the novelty.

Thanks to this, Windows 10 still remains the champion in use, with a big difference in the number of installations on home computers today. The data were revealed by AdDuplex, but the survey does not consider previous versions of the operating system or from other companies. That is, the survey only takes into account how the balance is between Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Read too:

Windows 11 gains tabs in File Explorer

Windows 8.1 support will end next year

Windows 11 may not gain dominance due to its limitations

Thus, the most recent data from this survey were released on Thursday (30), and reveal that Windows 11 already has about 23.1% of market share considering PCs that run Windows 11 and Windows 10. In practice, this indicates that about every 4 computers, 1 runs Windows 11, which is not bad at all.

Especially when we take into account that Windows 11 was released recently, about 1 year. This popularity and the demand for operating system updates (or even sales of PCs that already come with Windows 11 installed) grew a lot during the year 2022.

In April, the released report revealed that it had a 19.4% share, which shows that this figure may continue to rise throughout the year. The growth can be explained both by the increase in the supply of new computers with Windows 11 and by the fact that people are waiting a while for the system to become more stable to upgrade.

Anyway, it is still not possible to predict if it will be dominant in the market at some point, mainly because it has its limitations and is not compatible with older computer models (more or less the ones that were manufactured before 2017, even if there are exceptions). Maybe it happens right up front. Maybe not.

For now the crown is still Windows 10 and that will last a long time. This is because in addition to many users not being easily convinced to make changes to what they are already used to, Windows 10 is still the best option for computers that are not compatible with 11. Furthermore, Microsoft has already guaranteed support for Windows 10 until at least 2025.

Regarding updates within Windows 10, the survey reveals that most computers, 35%, have the most recent update, 21H2. Then comes the previous update, 21H1, present on 26.4% of computers. The division looks like this:

Windows 10 21H2: 35%

Windows 10 21H1: 26.4%

Windows 11 21H2: 19.7%

Windows 10 20H2: 6.1%

Windows 10 2004: 6.5%

Windows 10 1909: 2.1%

Windows 10 1903: 1.2%

Windows 10 earlier than these: 2.2%

Windows 11 Insiders: 0.7%

This survey was conducted on June 28 and based on an average of 5,000 Windows Store apps that rely on the AdDuplex development kit. According to XDA Developers, as many as 60,000 computers may have been used for the research.

It is not a very large number of samples, which may not present a real proportion for the whole world, but it is enough to give an idea of ​​how the acceptance of the new operating system is being.

Source: xda-developers