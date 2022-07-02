Windows 11 grows to 23% of the market, but Windows 10 is still dominant

Since the last AdDuplex report, the number of users has grown by 7 percentage points

This Thursday (30th), the AdDuplex released the new report of June 2022 regarding the statistics of the presence of the Windows on users’ PCs. The novelty is that the last update of the operating system of MicrosoftO Windows 11reached the mark of presence of 23% of the Windows PC market.

the presence of Windows version 11 grew about 7 percentage points since the last release of data made by the AdDuplexin January of this year, when it marked 16.1%. Now the Windows 11 it is present in practically 1 in 4 computers, according to the survey.

The leadership of the ranking, however, continues to be occupied by the Windows 10, version N21U (21H2)with 38.2% of computers researched. the update N21U (21H2) assumed the role of protagonist that was previously occupied by the M21U (21H1)with 28.6% of computers. O Windows 10 M21U (21H1) is now present in 23.9% of survey PCs.

The AdDuplex report

O AdDuplex is an ad platform targeted to Windows apps and games. The report on operating system version occupied on computers is organized by collecting data from about 5,000 apps from the Windows Store running AdDuplex SDK v.2 or higher. The survey data released this week were collected on the day June 28, 2022.

According to the platform founded in 2011, more than 10,000 apps actively use AdDuplex. The current report indicates that approximately 85% of users rely on the new version of Microsoft’s operating system or one of the versions of Windows 10 mentioned above, N21U (21H2) and M21U (21H1).

Other versions of the system occupy only a smaller share of computers, such as the M20U (2004) and O20U (20H2) with, respectively, 5.2% and 3.8% of users. The rest is concentrated in amounts of 2% or less.

Via: Mundo Conectado Source: AdDuplex