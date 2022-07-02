Xiaomi 12 Lite goes into pre-sale confirming Snapdragon 778G chipset and more

After being listed last Wednesday (29) on an official website of the brand, the Xiaomi 12 Lite has recently entered pre-sale in Azerbaijan, a country located in the far east of Europe, confirming the design and part of the technical specifications speculated in rumors circulated in recent months. In addition to details about the internal hardware, the phone’s announcements also show that the company’s next affordable model will be available in three color options: aqua green, pink and black. Although the manufacturer has confirmed some leaks, the publication still does not mention availability and price, details that should emerge in the coming days.

As stated in the pre-order, the device will be launched with a 6.55-inch OLED screen, Full HD Plus resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+ mode, a technology that improves the quality of images displayed on the display in applications. compatible with the feature, such as Netflix and HBO Max. Moving on to the rest of the datasheet, the ads mention the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G platform — up to 2.4 GHz octa-core and 6 nm lithography — together with the Adreno G42L video card and 8 GB of RAM, balanced set which should provide good performance for both multiple applications and games.

Other highlights should be the triple set of rear cameras (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), 32 MP selfie sensor and 67W charging power. Until the launch happens, we need to face this information as mere speculation, even if they appeared in an official Xiaomi pre-sale. For now, the announcement date is still unknown.

Do you intend to buy a Xiaomi smartphone this year? Tell us, comment!

