Xiaomi 12 Pro could get version with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset soon

O Xiaomi 12 Pro can win a version with the processor MediaTek Dimension 9000 coming soon. The new variant must keep the same design, cameras and color options, just changing the model chipset. Leaker Kacper Skrzypek posted on his Twitter profile an image with several models of the Chinese brand. Among them was a version called “Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimension”, which reinforces previous rumors about this variant.





Remembering that the Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched in the global market in March of this year with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. This version with the MediaTek processor is expected to keep the 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM. The variant should also come with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage and a 6.73-inch AMOLED screen with a 2K resolution LTPO display with hole-punch and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The battery can stay at 4,600 mAh.

















The optical assembly must come with the same 50 MP main sensor as the model with the chip Snapdragon, in addition to a 50 MP wide-angle and another 50 MP telephoto with 2x zoom. The front camera is 32 MP. There is still no official information on when this variant will be officially released. However, the Chinese manufacturer has a event scheduled for the 4th of July and it would be a good opportunity for such an ad.

