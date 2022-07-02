Xiaomi Band 7 Pro has official look revealed in teaser

The Xiaomi Band 7 debuted in May in China and recently received a global edition. Now, Xiaomi has started warming up to the arrival of the Band 7 Pro premium version by revealing the first images of the new smart bracelet.

In a recent post on the Chinese social network Weibo, Xiaomi released a short teaser of the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro. At first glance, the smart bracelet has a larger rectangular-shaped screen and more elegant finish than the “normal” Band 7.

While it is quite similar to the Xiaomi sub-brand wearable Redmi Smart Band Pro, the device must use a chassis made with a premium metal of superior quality. This indicates that the Chinese took greater care with the construction of the new product.

Teaser briefly shows the official look of the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro (Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

After the release of the “gif” of the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro by the brand itself, the popular informant Digital Chat Station published images of the alleged variants of the device. So, the wearable should debut with a version with a gold frame and white strap and a second option with a black frame and strap.

Xiaomi Band 7 Pro may have two color options (Image: Playback/Weibo)

So far, the possible specifications and features of the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro have not been revealed. However, rumors point out that the premium accessory may have minor updates compared to the base version and some extra functions.

According to old leaks, the model should come equipped with an integrated GPS and adopt an Always-On compatible display. To handle the novelties with ample power consumption, the device can gain a battery with greater capacity.

The expectation is that new details about the smart bracelet will be revealed in the coming days. Something that must occur through an official announcement by Xiaomi or with leaks replicated by industry sources.

release forecast

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro will be announced at an event on July 4th. In addition to the new smart bracelet, the conference will have the presentation of the new Xiaomi 12S smartphone line and the possible introduction of the Xiaomi 12 Lite.

Source: Weibo (1,2), PhoneArena, FoneArena