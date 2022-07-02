Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro has a release date and changes pill format

Xiaomi revealed on the Chinese social network Weibo the design of the new smart bracelet Mi Band 7 Pro. According to the company, the gadget will be officially launched at a conference next Monday (4).

For the first time, the bracelet will abandon the pill format and will have a large rectangular screen, reminiscent of the look of the Redmi Smart Band Pro (available here), also from Xiaomi. The “Pro” in the name is due to the fact that the device will bring more professional features in the area of ​​sports and health monitoring.

For now, the only detail revealed is that the Mi Band 7 Pro will be available in black and gold, as pointed out by the GSMArena. There is still no official information about the configuration of the product, not even about the screen size.

According to Xiaomi, sales of the bracelet should only start on July 29, however, there is also no information on whether it will be sold in other countries.

Other Xiaomi releases

The Mi Band 7 Pro will not be the only launch during Monday’s event. The Chinese company is also expected to announce the Xiaomi 12S smartphone lineup, including the 12S Pro and 12S Ultra versions.

The phone is expected, as it is the first to be launched after Xiaomi closes a partnership with the German camera brand Leica. The device is expected to deliver a set of improved lenses, including a new sensor from Sony.

In addition, the launch of the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 is expected, a thin and light notebook with a 14-inch screen and 4K resolution. According to the images released, the device is built in metal and will have a USB-C connector and headphone jack on the side.