Xiaomi starts releasing Android 12 for Redmi Note 11 – All in Technology

Originally announced earlier this year, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 has attracted consumers with its luxurious design and good specs. Despite having the MIUI 13 interface, the model still ran the older Android 11. However, the manufacturer has finally started to seed the update from the most current Android 12 to the intermediate.

According to information from the official changelog, the update carries version number MIUI 13.0.2.0 SGCMIXM. It weighs around 2.7GB and adds June 2022 security patch and is available for “a limited number of users”. However, it is expected to arrive for all users within the next few weeks.

Although Android 12 brings many new features and news, some users may not notice any visible changes after the update. It turns out that MIUI is a custom interface from Xiaomi and already brings embedded system features. In any case, the new update is welcome and promises to make the Redmi Note 11 even better.

Redmi Note 11 – Main specs: