10 Movies That Turn 10 In 2022 And Deserve A NEW CHANCE!

The world is not one hundred percent fair and we all have our daily lions to kill. The world of cinema is no different, especially when we talk about a competitive market like Hollywood. Yes, the dream factory can transform anyone into the new star of the moment and give illustrious strangers fame and fortune. But the gears of this industry are also capable of devouring the unlucky, presenting them with just 15 minutes of fame (which for many is already worth a lifetime) or throwing them back into anonymity. That’s how it works, if an actor, no matter how good he is, throws the ball away in a row, participating in one resounding failure after another, the studios’ suits soon perceive such an artist as a “rotten finger”, a risk to good box office and his status. on the market drops quickly. It may not seem like it, but the passes of stars and stars are very similar to those of sportsmen, or the stocks of the financial market, they can plummet from one moment to the next and are no longer worthy of investment.

With that in mind, here we bring you a different article. The proposal is to look back ten years and realize the unfulfilled potential of certain productions, which could have yielded profitable franchises bearing fruit until today, but which for some reason of fate ended up being sidelined. Here, we will propose a look at 10 films from 10 years ago that deserved another chance in film or TV versions. Check out.

This is a production that Disney must be very afraid to mess with. Mickey’s studio is a real moneymaker, and with the addition of Disney Plus to its repertoire, there’s no shortage of Marvel and Star Wars expanded universes. However, going back ten years, many will remember the monumental fiasco that was the John Carteran attempt to transform the novel ‘The Princess of Mars’, from Edgar Rice Burroughs, in the new sensational franchise packed with effects and adventure. Burroughs is the creator of the character Tarzan. With an absurd budget of $250 million, John Carter grossed just $284 million worldwide. We understand that the risk is big, and maybe it’s very difficult, but it would be nice to see Disney investing again in the idea, even if in an animation.

A new live-action series from the Addams Family is about to premiere on Netflix. Entitled Wednesday and focused on Wandinha Addams (Jenna Ortega), the show has produced and directed its 8 episodes of Tim Burton. The fact made fans ask for Johnny Depp was the interpreter of Patriarch Gomez and Eva Green matriarch Morticia lived – roles that ended up in the hands of Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones, respectively. The truth is, Burton already had the chance to direct his own “Addams Family” starring Depp and Green, with the film Night shadows. Alright, the feature is based on a TV series of the same name (dark shadows in the original), and taking it to theaters was the dream of star Johnny Depp. Too bad it didn’t work. But as the Addams make a living in pop culture, why not the lesser-known Collins family?

speaking of Johnny Deppthe troubled star got his first big break in his career when he starred in the sitcom law Angels (21 Jump Street) and become a sensation there in 1987. The series that followed a division of the police, in which agents have a juvenile appearance to infiltrate schools and universities, was a fever at the time and had 5 seasons. It took a while, but the show was adapted for film in the form of a sleazy comedy. The balcony was very good and even Depp himself, and colleagues Peter DeLuise and Holly Robinson Peete, reprized their characters in the feature. The success was great and two years later Channing Tatum and jonah hill were back for the sequel. But, after almost ten years, the question that remains is: “where is the third law Angels?”.

There are some characters that seem insurmountable from the comics to the screen. It is the case with the Hulkwho had no luck in his two features and soon Marvel tried to turn him into a luxury supporting role. The Avenger also dropped out three times before winning a hit series on Netflix. Now, the MCU producers need to study the terrain very well to take the Fantastic Four it’s the Ghost Rider in a satisfying way for the MCU. Coming out of the Marvel characters, another one that still hasn’t found his way is the judge Dreddcreation of John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra for British comics. Judge, jury and executioner, Dredd is part of the police of the future in a totalitarian government. The character’s first time on the big screen was in 1995, in a film starring Sylvester Stallone. Years later, it was the turn of the good square Karl Urban live the character in a more faithful, raw and violent film. It didn’t work out too well, despite the praise. For some time there has been talk of a series with the character entitled Mega City Onebut nothing concrete has emerged so far.

It’s interesting to see new versions of cult works from the past. This was the case with Rage of the Titans. The original turns 41 in 2022 and has become a very dear production to fans, although it didn’t explode as it should at the time. So, in 2010 it was time for a modern remake full of effects that, among other things, took advantage of the fame of Sam Worthington (avatar and Terminator 4) as the half-man, half-God of Olympus protagonist, Perseus. Despite the clumsy 3D transposition, the film didn’t do badly at the box office. So, two years later, I would contemplate what the original had failed to achieve: a sequel. The sequel made a little less money than the first, but still made enough money for the franchise to continue. Perhaps Warner, the rights holder, is excited for a series on HBO Max.

The buzzword at the moment in Hollywood is shared universe. And even the #1 thriller author in the world, Agatha Christiehas been winning his movie in the hands of the filmmaker Kenneth Branagh. One source full of possibilities, if done right, is the author’s book series James Patterson about criminal investigator and psychologist Alex Cross. In cinema, the character began in style in the forms of Morgan Freeman in the movie kisses that kill (1997), running after a psychopathic sexual predator. In 2001, the sequel arrived, still with Freeman in The Spider’s Web, where the mission was the kidnapping of the ambassador’s little daughter. Ten years ago, Cross was rejuvenated in the ways of Tyler Perry, in a film more concerned with action than suspense. It’s high time the investigator got another chance, preferably on TV.

This feature will always top the list of the best projects that never happened. The case is that initially the first adaptation for the big screen of the trio of comedians who are true legends of humor and entertainment, would have a trio of interpreters more than special. You see, the Three Stooges would be played by none other than Jim Carrey, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro. Have you thought? With these talents involved, we would certainly see something out of the box, unlike the movie that we actually won at the hands of the brothers. farrelly. While it’s not a bad movie, it quickly fell into oblivion, without anyone saying much about it today. For that very reason, we think these icons deserve another chance, now that Fox is part of Disney.

Following productions oriented to the whole family, when we think of the most popular animations from ten years ago in cinema, movies like Hotel Transylvania, Wreck it Ralph, Ice Age 4, madagascar 3, bravecult hits like frankenweenie and ParaNormanand even the Lorax. But what almost no one remembers or comments on is a wronged production by Dreamworks and Paramount called The Guardians Origin. The idea was good and featured folkloric figures like Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and the ice-cream Jack Frost forming a superhero team. Other than that, the cool animation had the voices of people like Hugh Jackman and Chris Pine dubbing the characters. The movie missed the mark, but ten years later it could survive as a TV series.

Now we take a small detour to a cult production unknown to the general public, which in Brazil received direct video release. With all the B-movie aura, this lockout (in the original) might as well be the retread script for a third installment in the franchise New York escapecreated by John Carpenter and starred by Kurt Russell. The original film is from 1981, and shows the island of Manhattan turning into a huge prison in the future. The president’s plane crashes at the scene and he is taken hostage. Only the renegade Snake Plissken (Russell) can redeem it. More than ten years later, in 1997, the duo would return in Los Angeles getaway, basically a remake of the first feature, with the prison now relocated to Los Angeles. For years carpenter talked about the possibility of a third film, which would be titled Escape from Planet Earth, with Plissken possibly going into space. And that’s the story of Kidnapping in Spacewith Guy Pearce doing the Plissken of the time, or almost, a tough guy programmed to rescue a young girl from a space prison. It’s not exactly as good as a New York escapebut while the third film does not come out, some producer could take this plot back to the screens.

The Appearance of Spider-Man Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the phenomenon No Return Home left fans excited. And besides having made the third film starring Tom Holland in the hero’s skin, the great milestone of the post-Covid return to cinemas, they were still filled with hope for new productions with the original webheads. And the producers, of course, are winding up. Let’s be honest, Sony (the studio that owns the character) would only have to profit. Thus, speculations about a possible spiderman 4 with Tobey Maguireto be directed by Sam Raimi. The director himself has commented and fueled such rumors, leaving fans uneasy. In this way, the public has also been mentioning a lot of his desire for the return of Andrew Garfield, to at least wrap up his trilogy, which was shut down without a conclusion, after only two films as the character. And that’s precisely what we’re talking about here. It’s Garfield and the warden’s chance Marc Webb redeem themselves and bring to canvas for the first time, for example, the Black Cat brushed in the forms of Felicity Jonesand also the Mary Jane of Shailene Woodley (cut from the second film). Is it too much to ask?

