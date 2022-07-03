12 WORST Movies of 2022 (So Far)

The year 2022 is already in its half and nothing better than highlighting the WORST movies of the year so far, now available in theaters and streaming in Brazil. From Jurassic World to Morbius, passing through the Multiverse, the year presented us with great disappointments. Check out the 12 most hateful movies here from the Pipocas newsroom:

12 – Spiderhead

In Spiderhead, in the near future, convicts will have the chance to volunteer as guinea pigs in medical experiments in order to lessen their sentence. When one of the convicts undergoes the test of a new drug capable of generating feelings, he begins to question the reality of his emotions.

Where to watch? Netflix

11 – Lost City

Brilliant but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels, whose covers star the handsome model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to impersonating the hero character, Dash.

During the tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) so she can guide him to the treasure of the lost city described in her recent book. In order to prove that it’s possible to be a hero in real life, not just in the pages of her books, Alan sets out to rescue her. Forced to live an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair must work together to survive and find the ancient treasure before it is lost forever.

Where to watch? Soon on streaming

10 – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, after defeating Dormammu and facing Thanos in the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Sorcerer Supreme, Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and his partner Wong (Benedict Wong), continue their research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil, forcing him to face a powerful new threat.

The film connects with the Disney+ series WandaVision and also has a relationship with Loki. The feature belongs to phase 4 of the MCU where the reality of the universe can collapse because of the same spell that brought the villains of the Web to the world of the Avengers and the Sorcerer Supreme will need to count on the help of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), who lives in isolation since the events of WandaVision.

Where to watch? Disney+

9 – Jurassic World: Dominion

In Jurassic World Dominion, a direct sequel to the 2018 feature – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live – and hunt – alongside humans across the world. However, not all reptiles can live in harmony with the human species, bringing serious problems.

This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether humans will remain the top predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures in a new era. Former Dinosaur Park employees Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen (Chris Pratt) get involved in this problem and seek a solution, enlisting the help of experienced dinosaur scientists, who return from the predecessor films. Final chapter of the trilogy started by Jurassic World – The World of Dinosaurs.

Where to watch? At the movies.

8 – Ambulance – A Day of Murder

A decorated veteran needs money to pay his wife’s medical bills, so he decides to rob a bank in downtown Los Angeles with the help of his foster brother. When the plan goes awry, the two hijack an ambulance to escape.

Where to watch? Prime Video

7 – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Leatherface Returns

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Leatherface Returns is a sequel that follows a group of young people in a Texas town, the perfect setting for yet another massacre to be carried out by Leatherface. After nearly 50 years in hiding, the killer returns to terrorize everyone when young entrepreneurs travel on business to the ghost town of Harlow, Texas, in order to auction off old properties and create a modern and heavily gentrified area. When the outsiders’ initiative doesn’t please them, they all end up embroiled in an unresolved past, and it doesn’t take long for them to be fighting for their lives.

Where to watch? Netflix

6 – Flames of Vengeance

In this remake of the 1984 Stephen King adaptation, we follow a father and his daughter, Andy (Zac Efron) and Charlie. During his college years, Andy had participated in a Lodge experiment dealing with “Lot 6”, a drug with hallucinogenic effects similar to LSD. The drug gave his future wife, Victoria Tomlinson, telekinetic abilities and gave him a telepathic form of mind control that he calls “jerk”.

Both also developed telepathic abilities. After they get married and lead a seemingly normal life, their daughter Charlie develops a frighteningly strong pyrokinetic ability. Having a normal childhood and the McGee family living among normal people, The Store learns about Charlie’s absurd powers, wanting to take her for further studies. The film follows the father-daughter duo fleeing the Store, following a failed plan to take Charlie away from her parents and leading to Vicky’s death.

Where to watch? Soon on streaming

5 – Killer Without a Trace

Alex, a professional hitman, refuses to complete a job for a criminal organization and ends up becoming a target. FBI and Mexican intelligence agents are brought in to investigate their trail of bodies, bringing them closer to Alex.

Where to watch? At the movies

4 – Death on the Nile

In Death on the Nile, during their honeymoon trip on the Nile River, the couple Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot) and Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer), invited their loved ones to board the Karvak boat and celebrate the couple’s union. However, the rich heiress is mysteriously killed at night and almost all passengers have reason to kill her. But one of the guests, coincidentally, is the most famous detective in the world, Hercules Poirot, who begins to investigate the case.

While the investigations begin on the boat itself, new deaths occur in order to cover up the truth and the case ends up being more difficult to solve with each passing time. Set in an epic landscape of panoramic views of the Egyptian desert and the majestic pyramids of Giza, this tale of unbridled passion and crippling jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers in between twists and turns.

Where to watch? Star+

3 – Morbius

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Michael Morbius (Jared Letto) has always suffered from a rare blood condition that causes him to walk with a cane and from childhood to be excluded by others, but his lonely life has been filled by books. After graduating from college, Doctor Morbius is renowned in the field of biomedicine and tries to find a cure for his rare condition, in order to not only help himself, but help others who also suffer like him.

Experimenting with bat DNA, Morbius hopes to find a cure and uses himself as a test for the serum. Using the DNA he isolated and a mixture of electroshock, the cure was a temporary success, but the side effects ended up turning him into a pseudo-vampire and who must now survive as one. Despite gaining bat-like abilities, Morbius needs human blood to survive, the side effects also caused him to change physically, gaining fangs and pale skin. In addition, with each person he bites, she also becomes a being like him.

Where to watch? HBO Max

2 – The Bubble

In the comedy The Bubble, in the middle of filming an action movie about flying dinosaurs, a group of actors have to start isolation in a luxury hotel, trapped in a pandemic bubble. With the entire team inside the hotel, fleeing the Covid-19 pandemic, everything gets more complicated and the challenge will be to complete the film they started – in addition to surviving the health crisis and their own co-workers. A satire on the challenges that the film market has encountered – in the real pandemic – to carry out its productions.

Where to watch? Netflix

1 – 365 Days: Today

In 365 Days: Today, after the events of 365 Days, Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) marries Don Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone), the Sicilian Mafia boss who kidnapped her. Her life seems like a fairy tale: she has a loving husband, a beautiful house and a baby on the way. But Massimo has many enemies, and they know that the best way to cause him pain is to hurt those he loves.

After a marital misunderstanding, Laura and her best friend, Olga, flee Sicily for their native Poland. But without her husband’s protection, Laura is kidnapped by Marcelo “Nacho” Matos, son of the rival mafia boss, and taken to the Canary Islands by the Spanish mafia. Now Massimo will move any mountain to rescue her. But what the Sicilian mafia boss doesn’t expect is that Laura begins to have feelings for her beautiful and extremely dangerous kidnapper while she is held hostage.

Where to watch? Netflix

So, do you agree with our list? Did you miss a movie? Leave your message in the comments.

