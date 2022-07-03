14 Movies Coming Out in 2022 You Won’t Want to Miss

The movies you need to keep an eye out for in the second half of the year!
Over the last few months, we have seen the release of a large number of films thanks to the gradual return of the film industry to normality. There are productions for all tastes and ages, something that will continue to be repeated during the second half of 2022.
So, to help you organize your priorities in relation to the next releases of the year, we separate here 14 movies that will debut in 2022in cinemas and on streamingand that you won’t want to miss it for anything!
Elvis
Elvis is largely responsible for marking the return of the filmmaker Baz Luhrmann in the center of the cinematic spotlight. Known for his maximalist style, the director returns with the biopic of one of the biggest rock stars in the world, Elvis Presley.
starring Austin Butlerthe film will explore the singer’s life and his troubled relationship with businessman Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), while showing Presley’s rise on the music stage.
When does it debut: July 14, 2022 in theaters.
Persuasion
This one goes to the romantics out there: the adaptation of Persuasionclassic work by the writer Jane Austen, also promises to be talked about in the coming weeks. The film is directed by Carrie Cracknell and starring Dakota Johnson, Henry Golding and Cosmo Jarvis.
Persuasion tells the story of Anne Elliot, a young woman who was persuaded not to marry the love of her life because of his humble origins. Until, a few years later, he, now rich, returns to shake the peace of the surroundings.
How much debut: July 15, 2022 on Netflix.
the black phone
One release horror fans won’t want to miss in 2022 is the black phone. The plot tells the story of a shy boy who is kidnapped by a cruel assassin and taken to a soundproof basement. Until, when an unplugged phone in the place starts to ring, the boy discovers that he can hear the voices of the other victims of the man who trapped him there.
the black phone is directed by Scott Derrickson and is Ethan Hawke who gives life to the antagonist of the plot, which is inspired by the eponymous short story by the writer Joel Hillthe son of Stephen King.
When does it debut: July 21, 2022 in theaters.
hidden agent
hidden agent is one of the next – and big – releases of Netflix. As the title suggests, the film follows a hidden agent who works for the CIA. Until, one fine day, he discovers some very compromising secrets of the agency that end up putting a premium on his head.
with direction of Joe and Anthony Russothe feature has a strong cast such as Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and the Brazilian Wagner Moura.
When does it debut: July 22, 2022 on Netflix.
Bullet train
Another second semester release that is also being awaited by many people is Bullet train. commanded by David Leitchthe film has Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Joey King in the cast, just to name a few of the stars present in the feature.
The plot follows five assassins who, aboard the bullet train, discover that their missions may have something in common. The question remains: who will make it out of the transport alive?
When does it debut: August 4, 2022 in theaters.
No! Do not look!
No! Do not look! is yet another 2022 release that you definitely need to keep an eye on! That’s because this is the director’s new movie Jordan Peeleknown especially for the incredible Run!.
Although there are not many details about the film’s plot (which makes the production even more intriguing!), it is known that the plot will follow the residents of a small town in the countryside of Californiaus USAwho make a startling discovery.
the cast of No! Do not look! have names like Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun and Barbie Ferreira.
When does it debut: August 25, 2022 in theaters.
Two versions of Pinocchio
2022 will also win two new adaptations from the classic Pinocchioone in live action and another in stop motionwhich is led by renowned filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.
Starting with the version in live actionthe film of disney will have Tom Hanks as Geppetto and will tell the already known story of the wooden puppet. The direction was in the hands of Robert Zemeckis and also has the actors Luke Evans, Cynthia Erivo and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
The animation by del Toro promises to take a darker approach to the classic tale. As said, the film is in stop motion and will be set in Italy during the rise of fascism, in the period between the great world wars.
When does it debut: the version live action in Pinocchio premieres September 8 on Disney+. Guillermo del Toro’s animation is scheduled to premiere in December this year on Netflix.
Do not worry, dear
Another movie that promises to draw crowds to theaters is Do not worry, deardirector’s psychological thriller Olivia Wilde. The plot is set in the 1950s and will follow the life of a woman who lives peacefully with her husband in a utopian community. All goes well until she begins to suspect he may be hiding disturbing secrets.
In addition to also counting on the participation of Wilde, Do not worry, dear has Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan in the cast.
When does it debut: September 22, 2022 in theaters.
blonde
starring actress Ana de Armas, blonde is a mixture of biopic and fiction that will tell the story of the legendary Marilyn Monroe. The film is directed by Andrew Dominik and inspired by the homonymous literary work of the writer Joyce Carol Oates.
blonde reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, one of the greatest icons of Hollywood of all time, showing the artist’s trajectory from childhood to world stardom.
When does it debut: September 23, 2022 on Netflix.
Abracadabra 2
To kick off the celebrations of Halloween of 2022, we will have the return of Sanderson sisters with the debut of Abracadabra 2! The sequence goes 29 years later from the events of the first film, where the three witches return, now in the present day, to cause new problems for the citizens of Salem.
Like the original, Abracadabra 2 has Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy as the trio of protagonists.
When does it debut: September 30, 2022 on Disney+.
Creed III
fans of the saga Rocky Balboa also have reasons to celebrate in 2022: Creed III It’s finally coming to theaters! The film will bring the return of Michael B. Jodan as Adonis Creedcontinuing the saga of the fighter on the big screen.
In addition to starring in the film, Jordan also signs on to direct, marking his debut in the role. There aren’t many details about the plot yet, but the actor Sylvester Stallone will not return as the iconic Balboa in Creed III.
When does it debut: November 23, 2022 in theaters.
disenchanted
Another long-awaited return of 2022 is from Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey as Giselle and Robertrespectively, in disenchantedthe success sequence enchantedgives disney. In the plot, Giselle will begin to question her “happily ever after”, committing actions that will disturb the peace of everyone, in the real world and even in andalasia.
In addition to Adams and Dempsey, the film’s cast has James Marsden, Idina Menzel, Maya Rudolph and Yvette Nicole Brown.
When does it debut: November 24, 2022 on Disney+.
Avatar: The Way of Water
After years in development, the filmmaker James Cameron is back with Avatar: The Way of Waterthe sequel to the groundbreaking film by 2009. The film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated premieres of the year and bets on technological modernity to deliver, once again, technical innovations in filming.
In this second film, we will be taken back to pandorawhere Jake (Sam Worthington) lives with his new family next to Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). But his peace will be interrupted when an ancient threat returns, forcing him to form new alliances for the survival of all.
When does it debut: December 15, 2022 in theaters.