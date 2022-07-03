14 Movies Coming Out in 2022 You Won’t Want to Miss

The movies you need to keep an eye out for in the second half of the year!

Over the last few months, we have seen the release of a large number of films thanks to the gradual return of the film industry to normality. There are productions for all tastes and ages, something that will continue to be repeated during the second half of 2022.

So, to help you organize your priorities in relation to the next releases of the year, we separate here 14 movies that will debut in 2022in cinemas and on streamingand that you won’t want to miss it for anything!