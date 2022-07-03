5 Scandal series available on Star+

Stories based on real events are among the most watched content. Scandal series are the most searched on Star+.

Based on political, police, financial and scientific events, the productions feature big names like Renée Zellweger and Amanda Seyfried. But, have you ever wondered what series about scandals mean, and what is the point of them?

Curiosity is part of being human. This is certainly one of the reasons why people are so interested in stories based on real events. Although fictions, productions that involve prominent characters in society or even institutions gain gigantic proportions. So, if you’re part of the group that enjoys a real-life scandal, you’ve got what it takes to enjoy the five Star+ series we’ve selected.

5 Series about scandals on Star+

1. American Crime Story

The second season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series examines the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace (Edgar Ramirez). The crime happened in 1997, Versace was killed in front of his mansion in Miami Beach, by serial killer Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss).

The nine episodes chronicle each step of the crime preparation and criminal investigation that includes a nationwide hunt for Cunanan. The cast also includes Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace and Ricky Martin as Antonio D’Amico, the designer’s longtime boyfriend.

The third season is inspired by the scandal that culminated in the first impeachment process in US history. In addition, it is also an adaptation of the book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, by Jeffrey Toobin.

two. American Crime Story: Impeachment

The narrative takes place through the eyes of the women who were at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). Both were exposed to their lives during a time of much political dispute, changes in sexual politics and the media landscape. The cast also includes Margo Martindale (Lucianne Goldberg), Edie Falco (Hilary Clinton) and Clive Owen (Bill Clinton).

3. Wanted: America’s Greatest Fugitive

On a sunny day in November 1998, a Brooklyn computer salesman was supposed to report to prison to begin serving a 17-year sentence. He rented a Ford Taurus, drove to Queens to deliver the anklet he was wearing, withdrew $600 and headed for JFK Airport. However, he disappeared.

John Ruffo used fake corporate documents and seals and convinced banks to lend him $350 million. So he came up with a proposal he called Project Star and used the money to bet millions on the stock market. So much so that he became one of Wall Street’s high rollers. As soon as he found out, the FBI set a trap.

However, the promoters made a big mistake. Soon after receiving the sentence they agreed to let Ruffo drive himself to the prison. Thus began one of the longest and most challenging searches in the history of the US Delegates Service.

4. The Thing About Pam

Starring and produced by Renée Zellweger, the miniseries is based on the murder of housewife Betsy Faria. In 2011, she was found dead at home by her husband, Russ who was charged and arrested. However, her arrest led to a chain of events that exposed Betsy’s best friend Pam Hupp’s (Renée Zellweger) plan.

5. The Dropout

The miniseries tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried), who in 2003, at age 19, founded the startup Theranos. The idea came after Holmes hypothesized that with just one drop of blood it was possible to detect various diseases. Thus, Edison machines were born. The device would be responsible for analyzing the blood.

In 2014, the company already employed 800 people and was valued at US$ 9 billion (R$ 49.4 billion). But in 2015, John Ioannidis, a professor of medicine at Stanford University, raised the first suspicions about the company’s reliability. Then, a report by John Carreyrou published in The Wall Street Journal denounced that the machines were not as effective, among other accusations.

