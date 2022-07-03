5 TIPS for those who enjoy Rocky Balboa movies

Rocky Balboa is one of the most iconic characters in movie history. A man who fights against everything and everyone to pursue his dream of being a great sportsman in a disputed modality. A film that even changed the life of actor Sylvester Stallone. Throughout the recent history of cinema, we follow other similar stories, of protagonists who face many conflicts before achieving their goals. With that in mind, we decided to provide you, the reader, with a list of 5 tips for you who enjoy Rocky Balboa movies:

Blood for Glory

In the plot, we meet the boxer Vinny Pazienza (Miles Teller), a sportsman adored by fans who is constantly on the rise in his career. Days after another great career victory, he takes a ride in a luxury car that ends up having a serious accident on a North American road. Being between life and death for a long time, when he wakes up from the induced coma he discovers that it will be very difficult to walk and the chances of returning to practice the sport he loves so much will be practically nil. Enlisting the help of his trainer Kevin Rooney (Aaron Eckhart), who had trained years earlier the unforgettable Mike TysonVinny decides to risk his own health and gradually returns to training at a high level with the incredible chance of winning another world title.

blood fists

Based on real events, this feature film released in 2016 and starring the excellent actor Liev Schreiber tells us the story of boxer and former liquor salesman Chuck Wepner who became well known for a historic fight against Muhammad Ali, in the mid-70’s, where Ali only won the fight in the last round. That fight even inspired Stallone to write the script for Rocky!

Knockout

In the plot, we meet the famous boxer Billy Hope (Jake Gyllenhaal) a man who lives his fame intensely but never forgets to be a devotee for his beautiful family. Explosive and without much instruction, one day he gets involved in a silly fight with a probable future opponent and in the consequences of this act he ends up losing his manager, friend, fighter and wife Maurren (Rachel McAdams) tragically. From there, he begins to see his career go down the drain until he ends up in a modest gym in an American suburb and begins to try to regain his career, custody of his daughter and turn on a light at the end of the tunnel that he himself dig.

Warrior (Warrior)

In warrior, we see the story of a family whose essence is the soul of struggle. Gradually, we see the gift of each of the members: one of the sons is a physics teacher (from an American high school) with serious financial difficulties, the other son is an ex-Marine who had suffered a trauma with his unit during one of his missions in Iraq. Both, over the course of the tape, are gradually thrown back into the octagon (scenario where the fights of this sport take place). One of them guided by the professional advice of his father, who was once a great wrestling coach, the other seeks strength in his wife who supports him even though she doesn’t like him to fight.

Wild land

In the plot, we meet the Stanley brothers (Charlie Hunnam) and Walter ‘Lion’ (Jack O’Connell), who roam the streets of an American city in search of the dream of being famous within the amateur boxing universe. When they find themselves trapped by a debt, they are forced to take Sky (Jessica Barden), that they have no idea who it is, even a person in San Francisco, in exchange for that their debt is forgiven and they get entry into a high-profile boxing tournament in San Francisco. Thus, the three enter a journey without much focus that goes through huge emotional upheavals.

